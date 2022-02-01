PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Rantoul
Danville 71, Rantoul 45
Danville (71) — JaVaughn Robinson 4 0-0 9, Rudy Nichols 0 0-0 0, Martez Rhodes 7 2-4 17, JJ Miles 1 0-0 3, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 9 4-6 22, Jaivion Smith 0 0-0 0, Terrien Gouard 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 3 0-0 7, Anthony Gouard 0 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 3 0-0 6, Terrelle Dozier 3 1-1 7. Totals: 30 7-11 71.
Rantoul (45) — Bryan Mayberry 1 0-0 3, Ross Gawenda 1 1-1 3, DJ Tyus 0 0-0 0, Sjoken 0 0-0 0, McElmarry 0 0-0 0, Marcus Lee 1 0-0 2, Jackson Adkins 3 2-4 8, Kejaun Caradine 2 0-0 5, Avontay Anderson 6 10-16 22, Caleb Neitzel 0 0-0 0, Angel Soto 0 0-0 0, Kyrin Martin 1 1-4 3, Cody Schluter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-25 45.
Danville `20 `18 `25 `8 `— `71
Rantoul `16 `11 `7 `11 `— `45
3-pointers — Danville 4 (Robinson 1, Rhodes 1, Miles 1, Ireland 1). Rantoul 1 (Caradine 1). Total fouls — Danville 17, Rantoul 11. Fouled out — none.
Records — Danville 7-12 overall, Rantoul 0-23 overall.
At Chrisman
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 81, Chrisman 36
BHRA (81) — Brett Meidel 2 0-0 5, Micah Stanford 1 0-0 3, Hayden Rice 6 0-0 15, Asa Ray 6 0-2 13, Isiah Tidwell 6 1-1 13, Braden Sackett 5 0-0 14, Dawson Dodd 4 0-0 8, Owen Miller 2 0-2 4, Ned Hill 2 2-2 6. Totals: 34 3-7 81.
Chrisman (36) — Landon Alexander 0 0-0 0, Triston Lehmkuhl 5 0-0 13, Karson Lewsader 4 8-12 17, Jonathan Neal 1 0-0 2, Marion Cronkhite 0 0-1 0, Dyas Miller 1 2-2 4, Garrett Wells 0 0-0 0 Totals: 11 10-15 36.
BHRA;20;23;19;19;—;81
Chrisman;5;10;21;0;— ;36
3-point field goals — BHRA 10 (Sackett 4, Rice 3, Meidel, Stanford, Ray); Chrisman 4 (Lehmkuhl 3, Lewsader). Total fouls — BHRA 19, Chrisman 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Westville
Oakwood 60, Westville 49
Oakwood (60) — Gaven Clouse 2 2-2 6, Griffin Trees 0 1-2 1, Josh Ruch 1 0-0 2, Grant Powell 3 0-3 8, Josh Young 9 4-7 22, Dalton Hobick 7 1-4 16, Tanner Pichon 2 0-0 5. Totals: 24 8-18 60.
Westville (49) — Cole Maxwell 0 0-0 0, Landon Haurez 5 1-2 12, Will Terry 0 0-0 0, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 6 0-0 15, Kamden Maddox 3 0-0 6, Quentin Bina 3 2-2 8, Bryce Burnett 4 0-1 8. Totals: 21 3-5 49.
Oakwood;11;18;15;16;—;60
Westville;9;9;21;10;— ;49
3-point field goals — Oakwood 4 (Powell 2, Hobick, Pichon); Westville 4 (Wichtowski 3, Haurez). Total fouls — Oakwood 15, Westville 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Milford
Milford 45, Hoopeston Area 39
Hoopeston Area (39) — Nick Hofer 1 4-4 7, Anthony Zamora 1 1-2 3, Preston Van de Veer 1 0-0 3, Mason Rush 1 0-0 2, Owen Root 1 0-0 3, Ben Brown 7 7-10 21. Totals: 12 12-16 39.
Milford (45) — Sawyer Laffoon 2 3-4 8, Andrew White 2 0-0 5, RJ Mann 0 0-0 0, Nicholas McKinley 1 0-0 2, William Teig 2 0-0 4, Adin Portwood 6 0-0 17, Nicholas Warren 4 1-2 9. Totals: 17 4-6 45.
Hoopeston;5;10;13;11;—;39
Milford;13;11;8;13;—;45
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 3 (Hofer, Van de Veer, Root); Milford 7 (Portwood 5, White, Laffoon). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 15, Milford 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Normal
Normal Community 76, Danville 35
Danville (35) — Soriah Gouard 4 2-6 12, Makenzie Blanden 0 0-2 0, Tharija Rose 0 2-2 2, Nau'Tika Conaway 8 2-4 18, Cheyenne Walls 0 0-0 0, Diamond Landfair 0 0-0 0, Amara McFarland 1 0-0 3, Jyah Parker 0 0-0 0, Gianna Winston 0 0-0 0, Dejhanae Taylor 0 0-0 0, Sophia Foley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-14 35.
Normal Community (76) — Sophie Feeney 3 7-7 15, Lauren Hlava 3 0-0 8, Chloe Janssen 2 0-0 5, Allie Rustemeyer 1 1-2 4, Giana Rawlings 6 0-0 16, Sophie Barlow 1 0-0 3, Ruth Olieros-Gallardo 1 0-0 2, Meadow Broke 0 0-2 0, Addie Snoeyink 2 0-0 5, Paige Walker 2 0-0 6, Ali Ince 5 2-2 12, Brynley Dowd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 10-11 76.
Danville;5;4;11;15;—;35
N. Community;36;23;14;3;— ;76
3-point field goals — Danville 3 (Gouard 2, McFarland); Hometown 4 (Ebert 2, Baumgart 1, Nichols 1). Total fouls — Danville 14, Normal Community 12. Fouled out — Gouard. Technical fouls — none.
At Fithian
Oakwood 54, Iroquois West 25
Iroquois West (25) — Adelynn Scharp 0 0-0 0, Ella Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Shea Small 4 0-0 11, Destiny Thomas 2 0-0 4, Hayley McCann 2 0-0 4, Chelsey Medina 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Cote 0 1-2 1, Kynnedi Kanosky 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Wagner 0 0-0 0, Kaylen Cote 0 0-0 0, Ilyana Nambo 2 0-0 5, Alyssa Clark 0 0-0 0, McKinley Tilstra 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 1-4 25.
Oakwood (54) — Karsen Rupp 1 7-8 9, Jaydah Arrowsmith 4 2-7 10, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 2-4 4, Addie Wright 3 4-6 10, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 5 9-10 19, Cherokee Hanner 1 0-2 2, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 24-36 54.
Iroquois West;7;5;4;9;—;25
Oakwood;6;17;15;16;— ;54
3-point field goals — Iroquois West 4 (Small 3, Nambo). Total fouls — Iroquois West 24, Oakwood 12. Fouled out — Small, Nambo. Technical fouls — none.
At Chrisman
Westville 45, Chrisman 41
Westville (45) — Hadley Cox 5 4-6 14, Lani Gondzur 2 1-2 5, Lydia Gondzur 5 2-3 12, Kelsie High 4 0-0 8, Ariel Clarkston 0 0-0 0, Aubrie Jenkins 2 2-2 6. Totals: 18 9-13 45.
Chrisman (41) — Alivia Brinkley 4 5-6 13, Kendall Tevebaugh 0 1-2 1, Kendl Lemmon 3 0-0 6, Makenzie Mitchell 5 2-3 14, Madison Phipps 2 0-0 5. Totals: 15 8-11 41.
Westville;8;8;6;11;12;—;45
Chrisman;13;9;8;2;8;— ;41
3-point field goals — Chrisman 3 (Mitchell 2, Phipps). Technical fouls — none.
At Danville
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, First Baptist 4
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (46) — Kendall Roberts 7 2-4 16, Savana Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Sierra Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Julia Cooprider 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 3 2-4 8, Bryleigh Collom 1 2-2 4, Addie Spesard 4 0-1 8, Ally Cobble 1 0-0 2, Bailee Whittaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-11 46.
First Baptist (4) — Annikja Taubert 0 0-0 0, Prayse Odomes 0 0-0 0, Annie Montgomery 0 1-4 1, Claire Zackman 0 0-0 0, Ava Taubert 1 0-0 2, Clara Houston 0 0-0 0, Nalani Day 0 1-2 1. Totals: 1 2-6 4.
Geo-RF;8;18;12;8;—;46
First Baptist;1;0;3;0;— ;4
Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13, First Baptist 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
