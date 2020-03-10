PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 2A Super-Sectional
At Springfield
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 59, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 56
BHRA (56) — Avery McConkey 4-10 0-1 10, Drew Reifsteck 10-17 1-2 22, Kaj Stanford 1-8 0-0 2, Elijah Tidwell 5-9 3-3 15, Mason Hackman 3-8 1-4 7, Brett Meidel 0-1 0-0 0, Cade Howie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-53 5-10 56.
Sacred Heart-Griffin (59) — Isaiah Thompson 6-16 2-3 14, Jake Hamilton 6-9 2-4 14, Kyle Ingram 6-11 2-2 18, Jak Thoma 2-3 0-1 24, Noah Newton 0-5 0-0 0, Sam Antonacci 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Hawkinson 3-3 3-3 9, J'Veon Bardwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-49 9-13 59.
BHRA;17;9;13;17;—;56
SHG;9;15;20;15;—;59
3-point goals — BHRA 5-18 (McConkey 2-5, Tidwell 2-6, Reifsteck 1-2, Meidel 0-1, Stanford 0-4); SHG 4-14 (Ingram 4-7, Antonacci 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Newton 0-4). Rebounds — BHRA 21 (Tidwell 7); SHG 40 (Ingram, Hawkinson 8). Assists — BHRA 11 (Reifsteck 7); SHG 14 (Ingram 6). Steals — BHRA 9 (McConkey, Reifsteck 4); SHG 2 (Thompson, Thoma). Turnovers — BHRA 4, SHG 11. Total fouls — BHRA 13, SHG 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none. Officials — Kirk Sieg, Dan Weber, Kurt Cuffle.
Records — BHRA 34-1 overall, SHG 23-13 overall.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Bloomington
Big 12 Indoor Meet
Team results — 1. Normal West 110, 2. Bloomington 100, 3. Normal Community 70, 4. Champaign Centennial 52, 5. Urbana 34, 6. Danville 20, 6. Peoria Manual 20, 6. Peoria Richwoods 20, 9. Champaign Central 18, 10. Peoria Notre Dame 6.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Jashawn Atkins (PM) 6.47 meters, 8. Mackhail Walker (D) 5.69
High jump — 1. Aiden Oliver (NC) 1.90
Pole Vault — 1. Tyler Carrel (U) 15-6
Shot Put — 1. Alex Sohn (NC) 16.21, 11. Matthew McQuown (D) 12.11
60 meters — 1. Michael Showers (NC) 7.28, 5. Moss 7.36
200 meters — 1. Brady Stoewer (NW) 23.15, 9. Moss 24.66
400 meters — 1. Merdy Ilonga (B) 51.81, 15. Jacob Harris (D) 1:00.98
800 meters — 1. Gabe Olaivar (Centennial) 2:04.31, 6. David Enjambre (D) 2:10.17
60 hurdles — 1. Eldrick Surheyao (Centennial) 8.57, 3. Eric Turner (D) 8.68
1,600 — 1. Luke Manolakes (Centennial) 4:36.58
3,200 — 1. Charlie Wetzel (NW) 9:49.38
800 relay — 1. Normal West 1:34.19, 3. Danville (Moss, Turner, Tomas Reed, Larvell Watkins) 1:37.87
1,600 relay — 1. Bloomington 3:36.73, 3. Danville (Turner, Enjambre, Cameron Gray, Matthew Thomas) 3:47.13
3,200 relay — 1. Bloomington 8:34.28
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
At Tuscola
At Iron Horse G.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. Danville Area Community College 325, 2. Lincoln Trail Community College 328, Illinois Valley Community College 341.
Medalist — Clay Wells (IVCC) and Seth Kestranek (LTCC) 77.
DACC (325) — Nick Pinter 78, Logan Richardson 78, Keegan Brooks 81, David Warren 83, Rylan Wolfe 86, Cade Heriott 89.
Lincoln Trail (328) — Kestranek 77, Takoda Wheeler 79, Wade Ruth 81, Dylan Buenker 83, Brayden Peterson 87, Jordan Hosick 90.
Illinois Valley (341) — Wells 77, Spencer Marquez 85, Ian Legner 85, Dean Cook 94, Chrstian Parry 127
