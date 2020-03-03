PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Pontiac
IHSA Class 2A Sectional
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Coal City 48
Coal City (48) — Brady Crawford 0-2 0-0 0, Jack Bunton 1-6 0-0 2, Payton Hutchings 1-6 0-0 2, Jarod Garrelts 6-9 0-0 13, Austin Pullara 7-19 1-2 18, Cade Mueller 1-2 0-0 3, Tyson Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Burch 4-6 2-4 10. Totals: 20-50 3-6 48.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (58) — Avery McConkey 3-9 1-2 8, Drew Reifsteck 8-14 7-8 24, Kaj Stanford 1-3 0-0 2, Elijah Tidwell 3-6 1-2 9, Mason Hackman 3-7 2-2 8, Brett Meidel 2-5 0-0 5, Cade Howie 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 21-47 11-14 58.
Coal City;10;13;8;17;—;48
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al;11;18;13;16;—;58
3-pointers — Coal City 5-20 (Pullara 3-11, Garrelts 1-3, Mueller 1-2, Bunton 0-2, Hutchings 0-2). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-16 (Tidwell 2-5, McConkey 1-4, Reifsteck 1-3, Meidel 1-2, Stanford 0-1, Howie 0-1). Rebounds — Coal City 34 (Garrelts 9, Hutchings 6, Pullara 6, Bunton 5, Burch 3, Crawford 1, Mueller 1, TEAM 3). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25 (Hackman 7, McConkey 4, Reifsteck 3, Stanford 3, Tidwell 3, Meidel 2, Howie 2, TEAM 2). Assists — Coal City 12 (Bunton 5, Hutchings 3, Pullara 2, Mueller 1, Burch 1). Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 14 (Reifsteck 7, Tidwell 4, McConkey 1, Meidel 1, Howie 1). Turnovers — Coal City 17, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 10. Steals — Coal City 6 (Hutchings 2, Pullara 2, Burch 2). Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 14 (Reifsteck 6, Tidwell 4, McConkey 2, Stanford 1, Howie 1). Total fouls — Coal City 14, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 12. Fouled out — none. Officials — Paul Dalbey, Jake Dressler, Tom Conley.
Records — Coal City 20-12 overall. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33-0.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional
At Attica, Ind.
Covington 60, Lafayette Central Catholic 55
Covington (60) — Colton Brown 2 0-0 4, Alan Karrfalt 4 0-1 10, Daniel Keller 5 0-0 13, Savion Waddell 1 0-0 2, Logan Pinkerton 4 4-4 12, Caleb Ellmore 9 1-1 19. Totals: 25 5-6 60.
LCC;15;13;18;9;—;55
Covington;17;10;12;21;—;60
3-point field goals — Covington 5 (Keller 3, Karrfalt 2). Total fouls — Covington 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Danville Area Community College 15, Rowan College 10
Rowan;500;401;0;— ;10;13;1
DACC;402;513;x;—;15;16;0
WP — Cole Hettmansberger. LP —Hewitt. Save — Dylan Henning. Two or more hits — D: Dawson Johns 3, Jake Andriole 3, Jonathan Latham 3, Andy Bunton. 2B — D: Bunton, Joey Galey, Johnson, Latham, Garrett Morrison, Chase Vinson. HR — D: Latham 2, Johns, Andriole. RBIs — D: Johns 4, Latham 4, Andriole 2, Morrison 2, Vinson, Evan Allen.
Records — DACC 3-2 overall.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Danville Area Community College 10, Schoolcraft Community College 2
DACC;320;14;—;10;11;1
Schoolcraft;002;00;—;2;8;3
WP — Hailey Hunter. Two or more hits — D: Payten Redman 3, Malia Gunn, Hailee Gifford, Kelly Smith. 2B — D: Gifford 2, Redman 2, Gunn, Maclynne Steele. RBIs — D: Gifford 2, Smith 2, Gunn, Redman, Steele.
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Danville Area Community College 11, Rowan College Burlington 6
Danville;141;200;3;—;11;15;1
Rowan;300;300;0;—;6;9;1
WP — Maclynne Steele. Two or more hits — D: Payten Redman 3, Madison Schofield 3, Hailee Gifford, Kelly Smith, Raven Rutherford, Tonya Faulkner. 2B — D: Smith, Rutherford, Redman. RBIs — D: Rutherford 4, Smith 3, Redman, Faulkner, Malia Gunn.
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Danville Area Community College 18, Grand Rapids Community College 5
DACC;912;15;—;18;20;0
GRCC;100;40;—;5;8;4
WP — Hailey Hunter. Two or more hits — D: Malia Gunn 3, Payten Redman 3, Hailee Gifford 3, Madison Schofield 3, Kelly Smith, Raven Rutherford. 2B — D: Schofield 2, Smith, Redman, Gunn, Gifford. 3B — D:Gunn, Schofield. RBIs — D: Redman 5, Gunn 2, Smith 2, Gifford, Schofield, Hunter, Kami Latimore, Shayla Mills, Tonya Faulkner.
Records — DACC 7-0 overall
