At Catlin
Salt Fork 33, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (32) — Jace Bina 0 0-0 0, Trayvion Brown 1 0-0 2, Cale Steinbaugh 4 6-8 15, Kaden Mingee 0 2-3 2, Cameron Ford 4 0-0 8, Justice Arthur 2 1-1 5. Totals: 11 9-12 32.
Salt Fork (53) — Colden Earles 3 1-2 8, Brady Tevebaugh 2 1-2 6, Camden Smoot 1 0-0 2, Preston Webb 1 0-0 3, Chase Norton 3 0-1 6, Garrett Taylor 3 2-2 8. Totals: 13 4-7 33.
Geo-RF; 7; 5; 8; 12; —; 32
Salt Fork; 13; 6; 7; 7; —; 33
3-pointers — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 (Steinbaugh 1). Salt Fork 3 (Earles 1, Tevebaugh 1, Webb 1). Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9, Salt Fork 16. Fouled out — Tevebaugh.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3-4 overall, 3-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Salt Fork 5-1 overall, 5-1 in the VVC.
At Westville
Schlarman Academy 62, Westville 49
Schlarman (62) — Cody Abernathy 0 0-0 0, Owen Jones 1 1-2 4, Charles Ludwig 0 0-0 0, Jason Craig 9 7-13 25, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Josh Wright 2 0-0 4, Jamal Taylor 3 3-4 10, Andy Craig 0 4-4 4, Caleb Kelly 5 0-3 11. Totals: 21 17-30 62.
Westville (49) — Cole Maxwell 6 0-0 14, Landen Haurez 0 0-2 0, Will Terry 1 1-2 4, Kaeden Russell 0 0-0 0, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kenny Clarkston 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 5 1-2 12, Bryce Burnett 6 1-2 13, Drew Wichtowski 2 2-2 6. Totals: 20 5-10 49.
Schlarman; 13; 10; 20; 19; —; 62
Westville; 10; 11; 14; 14; —; 49
3-pointers — Schlarman Academy 3 (Jones 1, Taylor 1, Kelly 1). Westville 4 (Maxwell 2, Terry 1, Maddox 1). Total fouls — Schlarman Academy 14, Westville 22. Fouled out — Kelly.
Records — Schlarman Academy 3-3 overall, 3-3 in the VVC. Westville 2-4 overall, 2-4 in the VVC.
At Milford
Milford 75, Chrisman 33
Chrisman (33) — Phipps 0 0-0 0, Webster 1 0-0 2, Snedeker 0 0-2 0, Lehmkuhl 1 0-0 3, Brazelton 2 1-1 5, Eddy 2 0-2 4, Smith 3 0-0 8, Barna 1 2-2 5, Francis 0 0-0 0, Miller 2 1-1 6. Totals: 12 4-8 33.
Milford (75) — Fleming 7 2-4 16, McCabe 1 1-2 3, Banning 3 0-0 8, Laffoon 0 0-0 0, Woodby 1 0-0 2, White 1 0-0 3, Totheroh 6 3-4 19, Harwood 0 0-0 0, McKinnley 0 0-0 0, Teig 5 4-6 14, Portwood 1 2-2 4, Warren 2 1-2 6. Totals: 27 13-20 75
Chrisman; 4; 17; 6; 6; —; 33
Milford; 18; 28; 20; 9; —; 75
3-pointers — Chrisman 5 (Smith 2, Lehmkuhl 1, Barna 1, Miller 1). Milford 8 (Totheroh 4, Banning 2, White 1, Warren 1). Total fouls — Chrisman 17, Milford 12. Fouled out — none.
Records — Chrisman 1-5 overall, 1-5 in the VVC. Milford 8-4 overall, 5-1 in the VVC.
