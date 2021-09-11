COVINGTON, Ind. – The Covington football team hosted the Fountain Central Mustangs in a Wabash River Conference contest that started slowly but picked up speed as the game progressed with the Trojans coming out on top 48-12.
Both squads turned the ball over either on downs or with punts on every possession until Covington (3-1, 3-1 WRC) scored with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
The hosts used a short, five-play drive capped off by a pass from Alan Karrfalt to Duncan Keller from ten yards out to take an 8-0 lead.
The punting contest resumed at that point and it was not until the Trojans started a drive on the Fountain Central 19 that anyone scored again – another Karrfalt to Keller connection that made it 16-0 with about three minutes gone in the second period.
Fountain Central (2-2, 1-1 WRC) responded with a 13-play drive that saw the Mustangs show off their running game with Dawson Blue and Owen Acton carrying the ball.
A couple of passes from AJ Hall to Austin Pickett including a final one of fourteen yards put the Mustangs on the scoreboard at 16-6.
Covington countered with a long drive that saw Karrfalt find receivers Keller, Conlan Moore and Dane Gerling before scrambling for an 18-yard touchdown run that made it 22-6.
Fountain Central closed out the half with a drive that saw Hall go the air more than he had earlier in the game, hitting Isaac Gayler, Blue and Acton on way to scoring with 12 seconds left in the half for a 22-12 lead.
Ryan Hall, the head coach for the Mustangs, said his team struggled to run for most of the game, noting, “And we can’t win if we can’t run.”
He said he thought his team played hard throughout the contest and that he would have to “look at film to see why our running didn’t work.”
The second half saw Covington score touchdowns on five of their six possessions while keeping Fountain Central off the board to pull away for the 48-12 victory.
In that half, the visitors were able to move the ball, but, according to Hall, “dropped passes and penalties stopped us.”
He also noted that the speed of the game eventually seemed to tire his defense and that factor he thought helped Covington with a couple of their late scores.
Trojan head coach Travis Brown also saw his team called for numerous penalties, usually holding calls.
Asked about that, Brown said it was because of the Fountain Central blitzing defense.
“They were blitzing us, especially their linebackers,” he explained, “and instead of moving our feet, we’d grab to stop them.”
Brown said that his team did a better job in the second half against the blitzes “because we moved our feet, got in front of them and didn’t have to grab.”
He pointed out that his offense was different this week – using different receivers – because the Mustangs showed his team different defenses that had other schools.
“They bracketed Savion [Waddell] so he became a great decoy for us as we threw to other receivers. Their defense also allowed us to get the ball more often to Neil Ellmore this week.”
On the other side of the ball, Brown said he felt his team had done a good job, only giving up a dozen points and all of them in the first half.
“After what we’ve given up this year (56, 40 and 40 points in the previous three games),” he said, “holding them to only 12 was a big improvement for us.”
Next Friday, Covington travels to Seeger while Fountain Central hopes to host Attica if the Red Ramblers are able to field a team for only the second time this season.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Covington
Covington 48, Fountain Central 12
F. Central`0`12`0`0`—`12
Covington`8`14`12`14`—`48
Covington Individual statistics
Rushing — Neil Ellmore 7-32, Alan Karrfalt 12-26.
Passing — Karrfalt 40-58-0 485 yards
Receiving — Duncan Keller 22-345, Dane Gerling 9-79, Savion Waddell 2-35, Conlan Moore 4-18, Ellmore 3-8.
