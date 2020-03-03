ATTICA, Ind. – Down by 11 points with 44 seconds to go in the third quarter, Covington roared back to defeat Lafayette Central Catholic 60-55 in an IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 54 opener.
The Knights poured in four three-pointers in a three-minute span in the third period and followed it with two lay-ups to lead 46-35 before the Trojans closed the quarter with a lay-up by Savion Waddell and a putback by Colton Brown for a 46-39 score.
That triggered the fourth-quarter comeback that saw the Knights grow cold as the Trojan defense gave them problems.
The game started well enough for Covington (18-6) as a short jumper by Caleb Ellmore and a trey from Alan Karrfalt made it 5-0.
Central Catholic (19-6) ran off six straight to take the lead and then the two teams traded baskets for the remainder of a first period that saw the Trojans up 17-15 when it ended.
In the next three minutes, Covington managed to push their lead to five points at 25-20, but the Knights began to use their inside-outside game to create open looks.
Carson Barrett of Central Catholic had a several-inch height advantage on any Trojan he faced and the senior took advantage, using his size to muscle in for ten of the first points the Knights scored in the game.
When Covington tried to double-team him, he would whip the ball outside to the other side of the court that gave his teammate an open look at a 3-pointer.
Central Catholic continued to hits enough three-pointers to take an 28-27 lead at halftime despite Karrfalt, Ellmore, Daniel Keller and Logan Pinkerton all hitting baskets in the second period.
The Knights went on an 18-8 run in the third quarter, including the four treys, to open the 11-point lead by using Barrett to set up his teammates from the outside.
However, in a fourth quarter that started with a 46-39 Central Catholic lead, the Knights went away from what worked.
“We got lazy late,” Central Catholic coach David Barnett said. “We started to run the clock instead of trying to score. They made some big plays late and we didn’t and that was the difference in the game.”
An opening basket in the fourth quarter pushed the Knights lead up to nine, but then Keller hit a three-pointer.
After a pair of Central Catholic free throws, Ellmore hit a lay-up and Keller made another trey that trimmed the margin to three at 50-47.
The Knights then made a basket, but Ellmore hit a short jumper and Pinkerton made a pair of free throws to pull Covington with in one with 2:48 to go.
Ellmore followed with another short jumper to put Covington back on top 53-52 with 2:05 to go, the first Trojan lead since early in the second quarter.
A three from the Knights put them up two, but Keller hit his third
trey of the quarter to make it 56-55 Covington.
Central Catholic would not score again while the Trojans picked off a couple of passes, grabbed 50-50 balls and made enough free throws to pull out the 60-55 win.
“We challenged Keller at halftime,” Ballard said. “We told him if he didn’t start playing like he usual plays, we’d be in trouble. He picked it up and made three three’s in the fourth quarter.”
Ballard noted that his team did some things well, but their defense in the first half and in the third quarter against the Knights’ “go inside and then shoot a three” game still needs work.
“Still, we did a lot of things the best we’ve done all year,” he said. “We had guys step up and contribute.”
Ballard specifically mentioned Ellmore saying, “he had to play someone a head taller than he was, but he did it.”
He also noted that Waddell had come on and played some solid mdefense and then he gave credit to Colton Brown.
“He’s a leader and a senior captain for us and he did just what we needed him to do,” Ballard said. “He made big defensive plays and took control on the floor which is what you expect from such a leader.”
Covington, being favored to win their next two games and capturing the sectional, has parents and fans already talking up “Who’s in the regional?”
Ballard said he would have no difficulty getting his team ready to settle down and play.
“This group of seniors had been here before,” he explained. “When they were freshmen and sophomores they weren’t expected to win, but they did, so they know a team has to be ready to play.”
The Trojans next face Faith Christian in the first of two games on Friday night with the other one being Attica (who defeated North Vermillion 32-30) going against Clinton Central.
