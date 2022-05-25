CHAMPAIGN — Even the smallest of steps forward can lead to bigger and better things in the future.
That's how Armstrong-Potomac baseball coach Wade Rogers is viewing this season for his Trojans.
For the first time since the 2003 season, Armstrong-Potomac found itself playing in an IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal at Spaulding Park in Champaign against the St. Thomas More Sabers, who used a 6-run first inning to beat the Trojans 6-1 and advance into Saturday's sectional final.
"I told my guys, don't let your head hang. Hold it high,'' said Rogers, noting that Armstrong-Potomac had only one senior, Brody Howard, on its roster this season. "Hopefully, things work out and we can be back here next year.''
Things looked good for the Trojans (10-12) in the top of the first inning.
Armstrong-Potomac leadoff batter Nathan Rogers reached on an error and then advanced to second on Cain Buhr's sacrifice bunt. But, Rogers got thrown out trying to advance to third.
"Nathan thought he heard someone say go, he went, probably hesitated a little and got gunned down,'' Wade Rogers said.
Still, the Trojans were able to take a 1-0 lead as junior Gavin Parkerson laced a double to center, followed by an RBI single to center Lane Morgan.
"I was happy to get that one at least,'' Wade Rogers said.
In the bottom of the first, St. Thomas More answered with six runs as the Sabers took advantage of four ground balls sandwiched around a strikeout.
The first grounder trickled into center for a leadoff single by Dawson Magrini, who promptly stole second. The second grounder by Wilson Kirby to third turned into a fielder's choice as the Trojans made sure that Magrini didn't advance to third.
After a strikeout, winning pitcher Blake Staab reached on an infield single that loaded the bases for Cooper Hannagan, whose chopper to third wound up as a run-scoring infield single to tie the game 1-1.
The big blow in the frame came from Andrew Tay, who cleared the bases with a 3-run double to left-center. St. Thomas More would add two more runs on singles by Patrick Quarnstrom and Justen Green.
"We had some decision making get away from us and unfortunately in baseball, one inning can be all it takes,'' Wade Rogers said. "That's what happened.''
Morgan proceeded to hold St. Thomas More (13-11) to no run and just two more hits over the next five innings but the junior right-hander was saddled with the loss.
"He threw a great game. I'm very proud of him,'' Wade Rogers said. "I asked him to be a bulldog today.
"At the beginning of the year, he was probably our No. 3 or 4 guy. Kollin Asbury broke his elbow against Fisher and Lane had to step up and become our new No. 2.''
Armstrong-Potomac's regional championship this season was its first since reaching the IHSA Class A State Tournament in 2003. This season was also the first since 2012, when they went 16-11, for the program to record double-digit victories.
"I think that takes pressure off. When you know that you haven't done something in so long, it's hanging there,'' Wade Rogers said. "These guys where loose and that never came up. These guys just grinded and they worried about one day at a time.''
St. Thomas More will now face either Decatur St. Teresa or Milford for the sectional title on Saturday. St. Teresa, who beat Salt Fork in the regional championship on Monday, is scheduled to play Milford this afternoon in the other sectional semifinal.
