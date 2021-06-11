INDIANAPOLIS — The Covington doubles team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor fought to the end on Friday.
The duo lost for the first time this season 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) in a IHSAA semifinal to Delta’s Tynan Dishman and Maggie Manor.
“After the first set, we had a couple of games where we had a chance,” Covington coach Terry Field said. “We were down 0-3 in the second set and we got up 4-3 and they tied us at 4-4. We had a tie breaker and we saved four match points and we were up 7-6, but they scored three points to get the win. They are a good team, but we played with them and we had a chance to win that second set.”
The team ends the season at 26-1 after a season where the Trojans as a team won a sectional title.
“It was a good year. It was tough for all the teams last year with not being able to play, so coming back to play was great for the girls and they worked hard and got better,” Field said. “We lost our first match and won 15 in a row and lost to a Sullivan team that went to state. Our doubles team ended up winning eight in a row in the postseason before losing in the quarterfinal, so it was a great experience and they were great girls to work with.”
Engle and Taylor will return next season for their senior seasons and another chance for state, along with Covington singles player Grace Wright to bolster the team.
“We would enjoy doing it again,” Field said. “We have three people back that will be a good nucleus to work with next year.”
The duo from Delta will face Carmel’s Alexa Lewis and Hallie Reeves in the semifinals at 10 a.m. eastern time. The winner of that match will face either Evansville Memorial’s Abigail Myers and Margo Throop or Hamilton Southeastern’s Misha Bukkasagaram and Emily Orme for the state title at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.