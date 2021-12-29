KANSAS — The Westville boys basketball team ended up third at the Tri-County Holiday Tournament on Wednesday with a 38-33 win over the host team.
Kamden Maddox, who would go on to be named to the All-Tournament team, had 12 points, while Drew Wichtowski had nine points, Bryce Burnett had eight, Cole Maxwell had five and Landen Haurez added four.
Westville had a 3-1 record in the tournament and is 9-6 for the season.
At Kansas
Westville 38, Tri-County 33
Westville (38) — Cole Maxwell 2 1-6 5, Landon Haurez 2 0-0 4, Will Terry 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 2 5-10 9, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 5 0-2 12, Quentin Bina 0 0-0 0, Bryce Burnett 3 2-5 8. Totals: 14 8-23 38.
Tri-County (33) — Payton Bell 0 3-6 3, Tyler Vonlanken 0 0-0 0, Gaige Cox 4 2-6 10, Jacob Smith 3 1-7 7, Ashton Thompson 1 1-2 3, Jack Armstrong 2 0-0 4, Braxton Buckler 0 0-0 0, Corey Reese 2 2-2 6. Totals: 12 9-19 33.
Westville;16;11;2;9;—;38
Tri-County;2;6;12;13;—;33
3-point field goals — Westville 2 (Maddox 2). Total fouls — Westville 13, Tri-County 19. Fouled out — Armstrong. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Westville 9-6 overall.
