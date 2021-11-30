CHAMPAIGN — Illinois super senior Trent Frazier claimed he couldn't miss Monday's game against Notre Dame at the State Farm Center.
So there he was in uniform during pregame warmups. And while he didn't start, Frazier still made quite an impact in 32 minutes and 16 seconds.
The native of Wellington, Fla., who missed Friday's game with Texas Rio Grande Valley after suffering a knee injury against Kansas State on Nov. 23, finished with seven points and a game-high six assists as the Fighting Illini defeated the Fighting Irish 82-72 in a contest that is part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
"It means the world,'' said Illinois All-American center Kofi Cockburn, who had a game-high 28 points for the Illini. "If you Trent, you know what he gives us. He gives us toughness, leadership — everything that you need for winning."
Cockburn admitted he almost cried on Sunday when Frazier told him that he wasn't going to be able to play against Notre Dame.
"I told him that I need you more than anything,'' Cockburn said. "Not just because we need him to win, but he kind of pushes me. When he is on the floor, his energy and his leadership is always right. He knows what to say.''
So if Frazier didn't think he was going to play on Sunday, what changed on Monday?
"Trent had not practiced and I had no idea he was going to play,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Fletch (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) does a deal with force plates. He has thousands and thousands of points of data that (Frazier) jumps on and those tell you where his strength is at and where your energy is at. Those numbers were good, so they determined he could play.''
After that, Frazier delivered a definitive message to the coaches.
"He literally walked into the coach's locker room and said, 'I'm good for 35 tonight if you need me.' Man, don't you love that as a coach,'' Underwood said. "That makes your heart feel pretty good when you know you have a guy like that ready to line it up and go.
"He knows his game count is dwindling quick and they go fast. He is going to take advantage of all of them.''
And this was different than earlier this season when Frazier missed the season opener with Jackson State with a shoulder injury.
"When Trent hurt his shoulder, he fought the doctors to play. He said 'you are not sitting me out, I'm playing.' That's Trent,'' Underwood said. "Then you have to have one of those conversations, 'hey, this is in your best interest.'
"With this one, it was just a matter of him being in a position where it was strong enough.''
According to Frazier, the biggest factor in his ability to play was a positive mental attitude.
"This is all about competing. You are going to have injuries, you are going to have guys out sick. This is all mental. If you tell yourself it don't hurt — it don't hurt,'' Frazier said. "Coach said, the most important thing today before the game is adrenaline. It's one of the most important medicines, drugs in the world.
"When you don't think about it, you get going, it doesn't hurt. Obviously, that was tonight for me. I wasn't focused on (the pain). I was out there doing whatever it took for my team to win.''
Both Cockburn and Underwood affectionately called Frazier "a dog'' for his tenacity to be on the court against Notre Dame.
"Whenever Trent suits up, I know it's going to be good day,'' Cockburn said. "When I saw him today, I was excited, it gave me an extra boost.
"My dog is back and he is riding with us. You just love that feeling when know someone has your back and you have their back.''
Frazier entered the contest during the first media timeout with Notre Dame leading Illinois 10-9 with 15:58 left in the first half. His first statistical contribution was a steal and layup with 13:29 left, giving the Illini a 14-12 lead as the Irish would never take the lead again.
"My guys needed me and they trusted me,'' said Frazier, who entered the media room with a ice bag on his knee. "I wanted to go out there, give it my all, and do what I could do to help my team win.''
Frazier wasn't the only super senior to step up for Illinois (5-2). Guard Da'Monte Williams played nearly 30 minutes while dealing with the flu bug that kept both Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson out for Monday's game.
"I couldn't start him in the second half because he was in the toilet, throwing up,'' Underwood said. "He played the entire night sick. I cannot say enough about Da'Monte Williams. He is the adhesive that has been holding us together. He is tougher than a nail.
"He wasn't going to let anything like a little flu bug stop him.''
Underwood claimed that Monday's victory was one of top five to 10 best wins that he had been involved with and it also snapped a three-game losing streak against Notre Dame (3-3), which included a 76-74 loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 27, 2018 when Frazier's 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced in and out of the basket.
"I haven't seen him since he shot that shot in front of me that rolled around and came out,'' Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said of Frazier. "We probably dodged a bullet that night.''
Brey, who is a believer in the law of averages, admitted that the Fighting Irish couldn't get enough stops in the second half to get closer than a two-possession game.
Joining Cockburn in double figures for Illinois was senior guard Alfonso Plummer with 21, including making 8-of-8 free throws in the game's final three minutes.
Guard Blake Wesley came off the bench to score a team-high 24 for Notre Dame, while Dane Goodwin had 15 and Nate Laszewski chipped in with 13.
Up next for Illinois is the Big Ten opener at the State Farm Center against Rutgers at 6 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.