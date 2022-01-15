CHAMPAIGN — A little over a week ago, the University of Illinois honored former standout Ayo Dosunmu by raising his No. 11 jersey into the rafters of the State Farm Center.
Late-game heroics with a multitude of big plays for the Fighting Illini cemented Dosunmu's legacy at Illinois.
Super senior Trent Frazier was not only on the court Jan. 6 when Dosunmu was honored, but the guard from Wellington, Fla. had a first-hand view of all the shots, the passes and the plays that Dosunmu, a current member of the Chicago Bulls, accomplished during his Illini career.
Somehow, someway, that ability has rubbed off onto Frazier, who had 16 second-half points — including the final 11 for his team — as the Fighting Illini pulled out a hard-fought 68-53 victory over the Michigan Wolverines before 15,544 at the State Farm Center.
"I think it comes from being in my fifth year and having that experience,'' said Frazier, who could very well see his No. 1 jersey join Dosunmu's in the future. "Ayo played with such confidence. If the game was tight, it didn't matter, he was going to make the right read and the right play. He was always confident down the stretch at closing out games.
"I'm just trying to be aggressive and make the right read every time like he did.''
Illinois was clinging to a 1-point lead (45-44) with under 7 minutes remaining in the contest.
That's when Frazier took over for the Fighting Illini, who improved to 13-3 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten Conference.
On his team's next 11 possessions, the 6-foot-2 guard scored 11 points and dished out assists on 3-pointers by Jacob Grandison and Da'Monte Williams. His only miscue, he missed a 3-point attempt with less than a minute remaining and Illinois holding a 66-51 lead.
"I've been doing that a lot lately,'' said Frazier of his scoring surge or 'heater' as he calls it. "It goes along with the confidence. My teammates and the coaching staff do an unbelievable job talking to me, giving me confidence.
"Late in games, it's just making the right read.''
Admittedly, it doesn't hurt to a 7-foot All-American seemingly posting a double-double every night. Cockburn finished with a game-high 21 points and he pulled down his 10th rebound in the game's final minute.
"Knowing time and time again that Kofi and I will be in the high-ball screen is a very comfortable position,'' Frazier said. "We are working on that every day in practice. With the different reads that I have, from having shooters behind the 3-point line and knowing that we can just throw it into Kofi. We make it tough on defenses, because we make it challenging to cover everyone.''
Illinois coach Brad Underwood appreciates everything that Frazier does for the Illini.
"He means everything,'' Underwood said. "He is the fixture in this program. He and Da'Monte are two pieces of our culture. They stand for everything that I want this program to be about. Guys who show up everyday, do their jobs … and they find ways to win.
"Becoming a winner takes hard damn work. And those guys have put in that work. They have fought through all the adversity and fought through all the naysayers, and fought through changing roles and different situations. Those are my guys. I have their backs and I know they've got mine.''
While the Illini never trailed in Friday's contest, they still needed that final flourish to stave off an inspired performance from the Wolverines, who fall to 7-7 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten, while playing without center Hunter Dickinson and forward Brandon Johns.
"We always feels like everyone against us,'' said Michigan graduate senior guard DeVante' Jones, who had a game-high 17 points. "We came in believing in ourselves. We don't care what anyone says. We don't care what the outside world says. We came in knowing we got enough (to win).''
So, what kept Michigan from pulling off the upset against Illinois, rated No. 25 in the latest AP Poll?
"I thought we just made a couple of mistakes and they converted on them,'' said Jones. "In the first half, they didn't make 3s. In the second half, they hit a lot of 3s and it hurt us.''
And he's right.
After making just 1-of-9 from long distance in the first 20 minutes, the Illini were 5-of-11 in the second half.
Meanwhile, Michigan was just 1-of-10 behind the 3-point arc.
"The one thing we did a very good job of tonight was the 3-point line,'' Underwood said. "You hold a team down defensively to one 3 and five assists — I will take that.
"That means our defensive philosophy was working.''
Up next for Illinois is a rare 11 a.m. tipoff on Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) against the third-rated Purdue Boilermakers at the State Farm Center.
