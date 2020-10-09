BLOOMINGTON — The Danville girls tennis team had a good start in the Big 12 Championships on Friday in the doubles competition.
The main highlight was the No. 2 team of Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller, who won the No. 2 doubles championship with wins over a team from Peoria Notre Dame, Champaign Centennial and Normal Community.
In No. 3 doubles, CiCi Brown and Brooklynne Behrens ended up second, while the No. 1 team of Lexi Ellis and Kedzie Griffin ended up fourth.
The meet continues Saturday with singles action starting at 9 a.m.
