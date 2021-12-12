CHAMPAIGN — Illinois super senior guard Trent Frazier is one of the toughest players in college basketball, coming back from a shoulder and knee injury already this season.
But, his toughness on Saturday afternoon wasn't enough.
The Arizona Wildcats had a full team of toughness that scored the game's final seven points to lead them to a 83-79 victory over the Fighting Illini before a sellout crowd at the State Farm Center.
"Put it in all caps SOFTNESS, SOFTNESS,'' said an emphatic Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "Have you ever known my teams to be that? And that I have a hard time with. When people are taking your ball and when we are not gritty enough to get a stop against a really good player when we needed to — that's something I have to get right.
"It's not one individual, it's not one guy. Trent is tougher than heck. Da'Monte (Williams) is really tough. You have to have five other guys that are toughness. You have to demand it. We haven't consistently done that enough.''
And according to Underwood, the problem is that Illinois (7-3) hasn't been healthy enough in the first two months of the season to develop that toughness in practice.
"Part of that is on me. We have to practice,'' he said. "November and December have always been grind it out, fight, compete, work and get tough … that sounds like an excuse, but we haven't.
"We are running dummy offense and we're not grinding these guys, we are not getting them ball tough.''
The lack of toughness on offense led to 16 turnovers which turned in 25 points for Arizona, which improved to 9-0, and it was a contributing factor in Illinois making just 11-of-32 shots from 2-point range on Saturday.
Illinois All-American center Kofi Cockburn finished with 13 points, but he was a season worst 5-of-15 from the field.
"We have the best bigs in the country,'' said Arizona forward Bennedict Mathurin, who had a game-high 30 points. "In practice, we (are) working really hard. Our bigs are pretty comfortable, our game plan was pretty good and I just feel like we had the right game plan to get him out of the game.''
Underwood noted that Arizona had the No. 1-rated two-point field goal percentage in the country and the Wildcats used that to outscore the Illini 42-16 on points in the paint.
"That problematic when you have Kofi,'' he said. "Give them credit.''
Even with those problems, Illinois still had a chance to win in the final minutes.
But the Wildcats held them a single 3-pointer by Frazier over the final 2 minutes, 25 seconds as the Illini missed four straight shots and had two costly turnovers during that stretch.
While Arizona got baskets from Mathurin and Tubelis Azuolas to go along with making 4-of-6 free throws in the final 30 seconds.
"Defensive when it got to what we call winning time, at the end of the game, we didn't put kills together,'' said Frazier, referring to holding Arizona scoreless on a possession. "We didn't do a very good job of defending them. We gave up easy buckets down the stretch and that can't happen. We have to do a better job defensively of getting stops and turning those into baskets.''
And the two turnovers, which included a 5-second violation on Alfonso Plummer definitely did not help the Illinois effort.
"That's on me,'' Underwood said. "(Plummer) didn't know the rule. He said he never knew that there was a closely guarded rule without the dribble. I have to explain that.
"He was in a good spot. We were running a play with him and he was letting everyone get set. It was an unfortunate incident.''
Frazier acknowledged that loss really "stings and it's going to hurt for awhile.''
But not because of anything he didn't do on Saturday. The 6-foot-2 super senior from Wellington, Fla., had a team-high 27 points including a personal 11-0 run in the first half that had all 15,544 people at the State Farm Center on their feet.
"For sure, I had goosebumps. There was a lot of people in here tonight, it felt great,'' Frazier said.
But then he quickly added that he need to do a better job for his team.
"That's what the team is about — toughness,'' he said. "We have to continue to get better and more tougher. In tough times, they were tougher than us.
"There is a lot of season left, we can let this one dwell on us.''
Illinois has a week off — for finals — until Saturday's game against St. Francis (Pa.) at the State Farm Center.
"We are going to grind. We have to get better,'' Underwood said. "We have to have 5-on-5, smash mouth, tough, consequence basketball.
"There has to be consequences for turning the ball over. There has to be consequences for not executing … we haven't done that.''
Underwood also revealed that guard Austin Hutcherson will miss the remainder of the season because of a sports hernia that will require surgery.
