INDIANAPOLIS — The last time that the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team stepped on the floor in an NCAA Tournament, senior guard Trent Frazier was an eighth-grade student in Wellington, Fla. and head coach Brad Underwood the associate head coach at South Carolina.
By all accounts, Illinois would have been an NCAA Tournament team a year ago but that was cancelled by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
So, here we are, eight years later, and Illinois goes into the 2021 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region — it’s the fourth time in school history that the Fighting Illini have earned a No. 1 seed.
“We’re not nervous, but it’s very exciting butterflies in your stomach,’’ said Frazier, who was a starter on the Illinois team that went 12-21 in 2018-19. “Last year, this experience got taken away from us. This is the best times of our lives right now, so we are not going to take it for granted.’’
Illinois will open at 12:15 p.m. on Friday in a first-round game against the Drexel Dragons, the conference champion of the Colonial Athletic Association, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
“They are a very well-coached team. They know exactly what they are trying to get on every possession down the court on the offensive side,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “I’ve been very impressed with how hard they play and they have all the makings of a team that deserves to be here.’’
The Dragons definitely had to play their way in the NCAA Tournament.
Drexel ended the regular season with a 9-7 overall record and 4-5 in the CAA, but the Dragons went from the sixth seed to the conference tournament champions with wins over the College of Charleston (80-75), Northeastern (74-67) and Elon (63-56) to punch their ticket for Indianapolis.
“As I told our team, everyone here is good. Everyone that is here is worthy of being here,’’ Underwood said. “Drexel knows how to win. They just won four in a row and they just won their conference tournament, just like we did, don’t undervalue that.
“They want it just as bad as we do. No one want it anyone than anyone else. We are all fighting for something that only one of us can have. It comes down to effort, mental approach and toughness.’’
Those are three things that Illinois has seemingly excelled at in the past two seasons as the Illini went from a program-worst 21 losses in 2018-19 to this year’s No. 2 ranking in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll and the No. 1 seed.
“It’s overwhelming to see how far we have come,’’ said Frazier, who admitted that he never thought about leaving the program. “I always believed in the whole coaching staff and how they were changing the program around.
“I’m blessed to have been a part of it.’’
With that in mind, both Underwood and Frazier remembered former Illini players like Andres Feliz, Kipper Nichols and Aaron Jordan along with other walk-ons and managers.
“Those guys have been a big part of this program,’’ Frazier said. “We have continued to build off of what they provided to the program.’’
Underwood admitted those guys laid the groundwork for this year’s Big Ten tournament championship.
“Just because their eligibility ran out and they can’t suit up for us doesn’t mean they are not a part of this,’’ he said. “I can’t turn back time, but I can let them know that we appreciate them.’’
Since Sunday’s 91-88 win in overtime against Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament championship game, Illinois has been quarantined in an Indianapolis hotel, getting food delivered to the floor and the only time that the Illini has left its hotel was for a couple of practice sessions, including one today at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
“After a long exciting week, a lot of guys have been resting, recovering and eating,’’ said Frazier. “We are just preparing mentally for the next step.’’
Will Illinois approach this game against Drexel in the NCAA Tournament any differently than a Big Ten game?
“We have the same mindset, the same focus and the same attitude,’’ Frazier said. “We have one goal down (Big Ten title) and now, we are onto our next goal. It’s win or go home.’’
Drexel is led by 6-foot-2 point guard Camren Wynter, who averages 16.8 points per game, while the Dragons second-leading scorer is 6-8 James Butler, who scores most of his 12.9 points from the perimeter.
“That’s something we have seen in our last two games with (Iowa’s) Luka Garza being a 3-point threat and (Ohio State’s) E.J. Liddell being a stretch-five,’’ said Underwood. “Their point guard is elite and you put those two together in ball screens, they can cause you some problems.’’
Illinois showed in the win over Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament championship, that the Illini have multiple players that can produce as six players scored in double figures.
“That’s a sign of a nationally-ranked team that is well balanced,’’ said Drexel coach Zack Spiker. “We need to be our absolute best.’’
Friday’s game will be televised on TBS and it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
