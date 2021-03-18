Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy. Rain, heavy at times early. High 46F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.