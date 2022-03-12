INDIANAPOLIS — Layups and dunks are typically the easiest shots in basketball.
But on Friday afternoon at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Big Ten Tournament, the Illinois Fighting Illini had their problems from point-blank range and it cost them dearly.
The ninth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers seemingly secured a berth in the NCAA Tournament with a 65-63 victory over the top-seeded Fighting Illini.
“It was Indiana’s day, give them all the credit,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “It’s the best league in the country, and that should — if there was any doubt whether they were in, that should definitely solidify them.’’
Underwood also pointed out that his team missed six layups in the first half — they also missed six in the second half — and the Illini were just 15-of-23 from the free-throw line (65.2 percent).
“You can’t do that and win games,’’ he said.
In a game that was ultimately decided by just 2 points, Illinois could immediately look back to missed dunks in the first half by sophomore Coleman Hawkins, who had a career-high 18 points pm 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, and junior forward Omar Payne as being the difference between winning and losing.
“Coleman was terrific today. He’s got a wide-open dunk and lets the ball slip out,’’ Underwood said. “You can’t do that in postseason play, you just can’t do that. We also turned it over a couple of times late.’’
Actually, the Illini committed four of their eight turnovers in the game’s final three minutes and one of them came from Illinois super senior guard Trent Frazier with 11.5 seconds left.
“I’m very disappointed in myself turning that ball over down the stretch,’’ Frazier said. “That’s unacceptable, especially being a fifth-year starting guard. Obviously, Coach put the ball in my hands to make a play. He’s very highly confident in me to make the right play and I didn’t do that.”
So, what happened on that play?
“We drew a play for me to get downhill with a head of steam. I tried to get left, but they forced me (right),’’ said Frazier, who finished with 11 points and six assists. “They help off the strong side corners, so I thought Coleman would be in the corner for an open 3. That’s what they’ve been doing all game. We had a little bit of confusion right there where he came up to the top.
“I made a bad decision. I’m disappointed in myself on that. I’ve got to just do a better job of at least getting the ball on the rim and just talking with my teammates.’’
And while that offensive miscue was costly, Illinois got a second chance when Indiana’s Miller Kopp missed the front end of the one-and-one with 10.5 seconds left.
Sophomore guard Andre Curbelo, who was just 3-of-7 at the foul-line and just 1-of-7 from the field, drove the length of the court, splitting two defenders but his off-balance twirling layup was off the mark and junior center Kofi Cockburn, who had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, was unable to get the rebound away from Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jackson-Davis was fouled and the senior made 1-of-2 free throws with 1.7 seconds left to seal the victory for the Hoosiers (20-12).
“Coach said it best. I mean, layups and free throws,’’ Frazier said. “There’s nothing else I could think of that could have changed the outcome.
“It’s March, we know it’s going to be a one- or two-possession game and we didn’t come up with those easy plays. We need to get all of the easy plays that we can get and we didn’t execute on those.’’
Statistically speaking, Illinois shot better from outside the arc (8-of-22, 36.4 percent) and it did from inside the arc (12-of-34, 35.3 percent). In the previous meeting between the programs in Bloomington, the Illini finished with 10 3-pointers but they were 13-of-25 (52 percent) inside the arc.
Both Underwood and Hawkins thought part of the problem for Illinois was this was their first game in the Big Ten Tournament, while Indiana had played on Thursday in a 74-69 win over Michigan.
“Coach touched up on it a little bit in the locker room, just getting our feet wet. We haven’t played in this arena and they played the day before,’’ Hawkins said. “We practiced with those balls, but game balls are different.
“You can make all these excuses, but I think it was mainly just trying to get a feel for the game based on the environment, the arena. And, yeah, I think honestly that’s the main thing because it’s very rare we’re just out there missing layups.’’
While Illinois admitted its goal was to win back-to-back Big Ten Tournaments, “we prepared to play on Sunday, that was our goal,’’ according to Frazier, the loss in the quarterfinals will give them a couple days to regroup before the NCAA Tournament, where 51 weeks ago the top-seeded Illini loss to the eighth-seeded Loyola of Chicago Ramblers.
“After winning this last year, we were an exhausted basketball team,’’ Underwood said. “More mentally than anything, and I think it’s great to push the ‘refresh’ button.
“We came here to win it, we didn’t, but it’s not the end of the world.’’
Underwood pointed out that Baylor, last year’s NCAA Champion, didn’t win the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn finished with a team-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, it was the 11th time this year that he has 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in a game.
