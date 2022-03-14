DAYTON, Ohio — Growing up, Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis dreamed of playing in the NCAA Tournament championship game, being at the foul line to sink the game-winning free throws.
“I won’t say what team it was because I will tell you it wasn’t Indiana,” Jackson-Davis said. “But, yeah. It’s always been a dream playing in the tournament. And finally getting that opportunity, I think, is really cool.”
It’s a long path to the Final Four in New Orleans, but 12th-seed IU (20-13) will begin its journey Tuesday night (9:10 p.m., TruTV) at the UD Arena facing 12-seed Wyoming (25-8) in a First Four matchup.
If IU wins, it will travel to Portland, Oregon, to face 5-seed Saint Mary’s on Thursday.
Jackson-Davis raised his level of play to help get the Hoosiers to their first NCAA Tournament since 2016, averaging 25.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in three Big Ten tournament games.
“We’re going to need him to continue to play that way as we enter the tournament play because, I mean, he’s kind of been our horse all year in terms of playing inside-out basketball,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
IU needed to avenge regular-season losses to Michigan and Illinois in the Big Ten tournament to reach 20 wins, which turned out to be the benchmark to squeeze the team in as one of the last four in the field of 68.
“I was happy that we made it, but I was disappointed where we fell at,” IU point guard Xavier Johnson said. “But I’m happy to be playing and ready to compete.”
Jackson-Davis could have moved on to the NBA draft when Woodson was hired to replace Archie Miller last year. But he chose to stay in part because of his desire to play in an NCAA Tournament before his college career ended and in part because of his belief in Woodson’s vision for the program.
“Even just what happened in the Big Ten tournament solidified me coming back and how it was such a great decision,” Jackson-Davis said. “Just the joy that that brought me and doing that with my teammates and experiencing that was just huge.”
Woodson has challenged the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis to become a better player on both ends of the floor. Jackson-Davis earned All-Big Ten defense honors this year, ranking second in the league in blocked shots (2.4 per game) and leading an IU defense that led the Big Ten field goal percentage allowed (39.1%).
“I know there’s days he walks out of that gym pissed at me,” Woodson said. “But, hey, at the end of the day, it’s just coaching, man. As long as he knows that I love him and I’m in his corner, that means more to me than anything.”
Jackson-Davis and fellow senior forward Race Thompson will be counted on to guard Wyoming center Graham Ike, who at 6-9, 253 pounds is leading the Cowboys in scoring at 19.4 points per game.
“He’s a great player — lefty, likes to back down, go to the basket. …,” Jackson-Davis said. ”We’ve got to be locked in on defense, take away the stuff they want to do and just communicate with each other. I think we have the best defense in the league, in Big Ten, and one of the best in the country. We’re just going to have to show it.”
As IU took part in its public workout Monday at UD Arena, Jackson-Davis and his IU teammates were loose and relaxed, hoisting up shots. Playing just across the state line could serve as an advantage for the Hoosiers as they begin the long quest for their sixth national title and first since 1987.
“You can feel a different type of energy in the air, especially after that Big Ten tournament run that we had,” Jackson-Davis said. “It’s — when we’re playing good ball, it’s just the whole state gets behind us. And I think it’s really cool. …
“And I know that now, coming here today, we’re going to see a lot of red in the stands. And I honestly can’t wait to get back on the floor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.