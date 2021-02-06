BISMARCK — With big games from Elijah Tidwell and Brett Meidel on Saturday, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team were able to beat Cissna Park 64-53.
Tidwell had 26 points for the Blue Devils, with 11 in the third quarter. While Miedel had 25 points with 10 points in the third quarter as the team scored 24 points in the quarter to take the lead for good.
Dawson Dodd had nine points and Asa Ray added four for BHRA, who will take on Salt Fork on Tuesday.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning 64, Cissna Park 53
Cissna Park (53) — Devin Hull 2 0-0 5, Gavin Savoree 2 0-0 6, Justin Tillman 2 0-0 4, Sam Kaeb 5 1-2 11, Ian Rogers 8 2-3 23, Tanner Garrison 2 -0-0 4, Ryan King 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-5 53.
BHRA (64) — Dawson Dodd 4 0-0 9, Brody Sexton 0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 1 2-2 4, Elijah Tidwell 7 7-9 26, Brett Miedel 10 5-8 25, Noah Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 14-19 64.
Cissna Park;14;17;10;12;—;53
BHRA;12;13;24;15;—;64
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 8 (Rogers 5, Savoree 2, Hull); BHRA 6 (Tidwell 5, Dodd). Total fouls — Cissna Park 14, BHRA 9. Fouled out — Hull. Technical fouls — Dodd.
