PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Boys Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2-0, Hoopeston Area 1-1, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0-2
Pool B — Salt Fork 3-0, Oakwood 2-1, Westville 1-2, Armstrong-Potomac 0-3
Saturday, Jan. 14 games
Hoopeston Area 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
Oakwood 60, Westville 35
Salt Fork 59, Armstrong-Potomac 37
Tuesday, Jan. 17 games
Oakwood 77, Armstrong-Potomac 45
Salt Fork 43, Westville 41
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 83, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29
Thursday, Jan. 19 games
Westville 60, Armstrong-Potomac 53
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 57, Hoopeston Area 36
Salt Fork 57, Oakwood 24
Saturday, Jan. 21 games
Fifth Place game: Westville vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game: Hoopeston Area vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Salt Fork, 8 p.m.
At Mary Miller Gym
Westville 60, Armstrong-Potomac 53
Westville (60) — Easton Barney 0 6-8 6, Zach Russell 3 4-6 10, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Landon Haurez 2 6-12 11, Drew Wichtowski 7 0-0 17, Schaumburg 0 1-2 1, Matthew Darling 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 6 1-1 15. Totals: 18 18-29 60
A-P (53) — Nathan Rogers 3 0-0 9, Cole Bailey 1 0-0 3, Ryan Edwards 4 0-0 10, Kollin Asbury 6 7-7 20, Luke Townsend 0 0-0 0, Cain Buhr 2 1-2 5, Bowen Hesterberg 2 0-0 6. Totals: 18 8-9 53.
Westville;8;13;19;20;—;60
A-P;15;13;15;10;— ;53
3-point field goals — Westville 6 (Wichtowski 3, Maddox 2, Haurez); A-P 9 (Rogers 3, Edwards 2, Hesterberg 2, Bailey, Asbury). Total fouls — Westville 13, A-P 25. Fouled out — Hesterberg, Bailey. Technical fouls — none.
At Mary Miller Gym
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 57, Hoopeston Area 36
BHRA (57) — Ethan Dubois 0 0-0 0, Micah Stanford 2 5-6 9, Ayden Ingram 7 0-0 16, Hayden Rice 4 0-0 10, Chaz Dubois 1 0-0 2, Brett Meidel 4 4-4 12, Isiah Tidwell 2 1-2 5, Anderson Thomas 0 0-0 0, Caden Keleminic 0 0-0 0, Landon Leigh 1 0-0 3, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 10-12 57.
Hoopeston Area (36) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 1-2 1, Dylan Judy 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 1 0-0 2, Trenton Montez 0 4-6 4, Preston VandeVeer 1 0-0 3, Zach Huchel 0 0-0 0, Mason Rush 2 0-0 5, Anthony Zamora 4 3-5 11, Kendrick Sigerill 3 0-0 6, Ethan Steiner 2 0-1 4. Totals: 13 8-14 36.
BHRA;10;15;12;20;—;57
Hoopeston;12;2;11;11;— ;36
3-point field goals — BHRA 5 (Ingram 2, Rice 2, Leigh); Hoopeston Area 2 (VandeVeer, Rush). Total fouls — BHRA 15, Hoopeston Area 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Mary Miller Gym
Salt Fork 57, Oakwood 24
Salt Fork (57) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Ian Church 1 1-2 3, Jameson Remole 3 2-2 10, Blake Hettmansberger 0 2-2 2, Evan Webb 2 1-6 5, Kamdyn Keller 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 3 10-10 16, Maddux Stine 1 0-0 2, Hayden Chew 1 0-0 2, Garrett Taylor 7 3-10 17, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 19-32 57.
Oakwood (24) — Derek Drews 0 0-0 0, Josh Ruch 2 0-0 4, Christian Esquinca 0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 1 1-2 3, Bryson McDaniel 1 0-1 2, Colt Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 1 -0 2, Jackson Dudley 3 0-0 7, Tanner Pichon 2 0-0 4, Alec Harrison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 1-3 24.
Salt Fork;13;16;15;13;—;57
Oakwood;13;2;7;2;— ;24
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Remole 2); Oakwood 1 (Dudley). Total fouls — Salt Fork 12, Oakwood 22. Fouled out — Harrison, Hobick, Ruch. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Girls Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Salt Fork 2-0, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1-1, Westville 0-2
Pool B — Armstrong-Potomac 3-0, Oakwood 1-2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-2, Hoopeston Area 1-2,
Friday, Jan. 13 games
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Westville 25
Hoopeston Area 39, Oakwood 32
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33
Monday, Jan. 16 games
Oakwood 32, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24
Armstrong-Potomac 42, Hoopeston Area 27
Salt Fork 51, Westville 16
Wednesday, Jan. 18 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Hoopeston Area 39
Salt Fork 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Oakwood 18
Friday, Jan. 20 games
Fifth Place game: Westville vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Salt Fork vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.