MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NJCAA Division II National Tournament
At Mary Miller Complex
Danville Area Community College 83, Waubonsee Community College 78
Waubonsee (78) — Joey Neisman 7-19 3-4 19, Duane Doss 3-7 2-4 9, Jaylyn Kelley 3-7 0-0 9, David Robinson 4-5 2-4 13, Brice Langford 6-11 3-9 15, Naheere Abdur-Rasheed, Colton Schutt 3-4 0-1 7, Julian Acosta 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Frank 2-4 0-0 6. Totals: 28-57 10-22 78.
DACC (83) — Ramalle Arnold 2-8 10-12 15, Martez Thodes 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis Richards 1-3 0-0 3, Yacouba Traore 0-1 2-2 2, Kendall Taylor 4-11 11-12 19, Dameriz Merriweather 5-15 3-3 14, Ahmoni Weston 1-4 5-6 8, Jameer Ajibade 2-3 0-2 5, Stephen Atkinson 3-111 3-6 9, Trevin Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Caddell 0-1 0-0 0, Terrence Ringo 4-5 0-0 8. Totals: 22-64 34-43 83.
Waubonsee;41;37;—;78
DACC;38;45;—;83
3-point goals — Waubonsee 12-20 (Robinson 3-3, Kelley 3-5, Fuzak 2-4, Niesman 2-5, Schutt 1-1, Doss 1-2); DACC 5-16 (Arnold 1-1, Richards 1-1, Weston 1-2, Ajibade 1-2, Merriweather 1-5, Caddell 0-1, Atkinson 0-2, Rhodes 0-2). Rebounds — Waubonsee 38 (Langford 14); DACC 46 (Taylor 8). Assists — Waubonsee 11 (Niesman 5); DACC 7 (Merriweather 4). Steals — Waubonsee 2 (Niesman, Schutt); DACC 6 (Arnold 3). Turnovers — Waubonsee 10, DACC 4. Total fouls — DACC 30, DACC 20. Fouled out — Robinson, Schutt, Fuzak, Traore. Technical fouls — Waubonsee 1.
Orange County Community College 102, Henry Ford College 87
Orange County (102) — Keon Gill 12-17 7-10 34, Darious Boben 6-10 3-5 16, Romeo Aquino 10-18 4-6 24, Kevin Stein 3-10 2-2 11, Tim Linton 7-12 0-1 14, Jared Smalls 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, George Patsalos 0-3 0-3-4 3, Tyreke Harewood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 38-72 19-28 102.
Henry Ford (87) — Curtis Jackson 7-12 2-5 16, Tyler Mack 9-17 0-0 22, D'Quarion Cole 3-9 5-6 13, D'Juan Seal 7-14 2-2 18, Tyrhe Fortney 1-3 1-2 3, Sterling Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Mike Robinson 2-4 2-2 6, Caleb Bates 3-11 1-4 7, Riccardo Covin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 33-73 13-21 87.
Orange County;52;50;—; 102
Henry Ford;37;50;—; 87
3-point goals — Orange County 7-19 (Gill 3-5, Stein 3-8, Boben 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Aquino 0-3); Henry Ford 8-32 (Mack 4-12, Seal 2-4, Cole 2-6, Jackson 0-1, Fortney 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Gibbs 0-2, Bates 0-5). Rebounds — Orange County 51 (Aquino 17); Henry Ford 36 (Jackson, Seal 9). Assists — Orange County 17 (Stein 5); Henry Ford 18 (Jackson 12). Steals — Orange County 6 (Stein 2); Henry Ford 8 (Seal 3). Turnovers — Orange County 16, Henry Ford 9. Total fouls — Orange County 20, Henry Ford 18. Fouled out — Cole. Technical fouls — none.
Arkansas State Mid-South 91, Scottsdale Community College 84
ASMS (91) — Braxtyn McCulen 5-8 3-4 17, OJ Marrs 2-5 0-0 4, Jailen Anderson 6-11 10-12 24, Jesse Washington 5-9 0-0 13, Christian Thompson 9-14 3-4 21, Kyrin Dock 1-2 3-4 5, Chris Martin 0-3 0-0 0, TJ Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Je'marion Westbrook 3-7 1-2 7. Totals: 31-61 20-26 91.
Scottsdale (84) — Carson Kelly 3-12 5-6 12, Tanner Poeschl 3-5 2-2 8, Tyree Tyler 4-6 0-5 8, Unisa Turay 3-8 0-0 8, Cameron Faas 6-12 0-0 16, Thomas Hastins 1-2 0-0 3, Isaiah Broady 5-10 0-0 12, Isaiah Floyd 7-9 1-3 16, Darian Masi 0-2 0-0 0, Cash Scott 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 32-67 9-18 84.
ASMS;46;45;—; 91
Scottsdale;26;58;—; 84
3-point goals — ASMS 9-18 (McCuien 4-6, Jesse Washington 3-6, Anderson 2-3, Marrs 0-1, Dock 0-1, Westbrook 0-1); Scottsdale 11-29 (Faas 4-9, Broady 2-3, Turay 2-4, Hastings 1-2, Floyd 1-3, Peschl 0-1, Scott 0-1). Rebounds — ASMS 41 (Westbrook, McCuien 7); Scottsdale 37 (Tyler 12). Assists — ASMS 18 (McCuien, Marrs, Anderson, Washington, Thompson, Dock 3); Scottsdale 16 (Kelly 5). Steals — ASMS 5 (Anderson, Thompson 2); Scottsdale 10 (Tyler, Turay, Broady, Floyd 2). Turnovers — ASMS 14, Scottsdale 10. Total fouls — ASMS 15, Scottsdale 24. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Johnson County Community College 77, Iowa Lakes Community College 76
Johnson County (77) — Tymer Jackson 8-14 2-5 23, Josh Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Desi Williams 5-11 4-6 14, Ryan Gordon 6-15 12-13 26, Kyler Mann 1-5 0-2 2, Kaleim Taylor 2-5 0-0 6, Massi Malterer 0-1 2-2 2, Seth Chargois 0-1 0-0 0, Xavier Kahube 2-6 0-2 4. Totals: 24-59 20-30 77.
Iowa Lakes (76) — Ozzie Meiborg 1-2 0-0 2, Jeremiah Burke 4-9 0-1 10, Isiah Williams 5-9 0-0 12, Anthony Holden 7-9 0-0 18, Creighton Morisch 4-8 1-2 9, Isaiah Youngquist 1-2 0-0 2, Sam West 0-1 0-0 0, Benard Omooria 0-5 0-0 0, Tre Holmes 3-4 0-0 8, KeVaughn Booze 2-3 0-0 4, Blake Kooiman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 32-58 2-5 76.
Johnson Co.;26;51;—; 77
Iowa Lakes;40;36;—; 76
3-point goals — Johnson County 9-20 (Jackson 5-7, Gordon 2-2, Taylor 2-4, Jordan 0-1, Mann 0-1, Chargois 0-1); Iowa Lakes 10-21 (Holden 4-5, Holmes 2-2, Burke 2-4, Williams 2-5, Booze 0-1, Omooria 0-4). Rebounds — Johnson County 38 (Gordon 8); Iowa Lakes 32 (Burke, Morisch 7). Assists — Johnson County 8 (Williams 4); Iowa Lakes 16 (Meiborg 6). Steals — Johnson County 9 (Gordon, Mann 3); Iowa Lakes 10 (Meiborg 3). Turnovers — Johnson County 18, Iowa Lakes 19. Total fouls — Johnson County 12, Iowa Lakes 21. Fouled out — Kahube. Technical fouls — none.
Mott Community College 58, Central Community College-Columbus 57
Mott (58) — Nate Brown 8-16 0-1 17, Mehki Ellison 5-15 0-0 11, Trucel Singleton 1-6 0-0 2, Terrance Jones 4-9 0-0 8, Damarcies Moore 9-16 0-0 18, Zavion McClendon 0-3 0-0 0, Phoenix Marble 0-1 0-0 0, Tylan Osborn 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 28-68 0-1 58.
Central;34;23;—;57
Mott;30;28;—;58
3-point goals — Central 6-27 (Davis 3-8, Thomas 1-2, Daberkow 1-6, Deveaux 1-6, Merwick 0-1, Baker 0-1, Byabato 0-3); Mott 2-13 (Brown 1-2, Ellison 1-4, Jones 0-1, Marble 0-1, McClendon 0-2, Singleton 0-3). Rebounds — Central 47 (Merwick, Byabato 10); Mott 40 (Jones 9). Assists — Central 8 (Deveaux 3); Mott 9 (Brown 4). Steals — Central 3 (Merwick, Baker, Byabato); Mott 9 (Jones 3). Turnovers — Central 12, Mott 9. Total fouls — Central 9, Mott 15. Fouled out —None. Technical fouls — Central 1, Mott 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.