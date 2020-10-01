PREP BOYS GOLF
At Harrison Park (par 71)
Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament
Team scores — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 349, 2. Milford 366, 3. Schlarman Academy 372, 4. Westville 384, 5. Oakwood 389, 6. Salt Fork 401, 7. Hoopeston Area 446.
Medalist — Gabe Huddleston (Schlarman Academy) 35-38 — 73
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (349) — Rance Bryant 82, Izaiah Lusk 82, Carson Darby 92, Nick Garmon 93, Owen Miller 101, Isaac Tabels 110.
Milford (366) — Luke McCabe 85, Cooper Frerichs 91, CJ VanHoveln 91, Salym Estes 99, Payton Harwood 107, Aaron Banning 113.
Schlarman Academy (372) — Gabe Huddleston 73, Jack Giroaurd 97, Deuce Provost 97, Jason Craig 105, Charles Ludwig 113, Adam Duncan 123.
Westville (384) — Jack Duensing 90, Kenny Clarkston 93, Ty Williamson 94, Noah Crose 107, Kierra Cox 114, Jonah Troglia 126.
Oakwood (389) — Travis Goodner 89, Case Kopacz 90, Kyle McFarland 101, Reed Sperry 109, Mason Goodner 128, Seth Halls 130.
Salt Fork (401) — Brody Althaus 91, Carter Ridge 99, Brockton Wantland 102, Zach Gritten 109, Hunter Wantland 110, Sam Pearman 121.
Hoopeston Area (446) — Nick Hofer 106, Ben Brown 107, Owen Johnson 115, Trevor Swartz 118, Kayden Wallace 122, Wyatt Eisenmann 127.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Harrison Park (par 71)
Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament
Individuals — 1. (tie) Payton Armstrong (Hoopeston Area) and Anna Duden (Armstrong-Potomac) 107, 3. (tie) Cheyenne Terry (Westville) and Kylie Brown (Hoopeston Area) 116, 5. Anna Hagan (Milford) 118, 6. (tie) Kristin Butler (Milford) and Emmaleah Marshino (Milford) 121, 8. Amelia Birge (Salt Fork) 122, 9. Macy Hayes (Hoopeston Area) 126, 10. Brooke Kelly (Bis-Henn/Ross-Al) 131, 11. (tie) Lily Atwood (Milford) and Emma Mann (Milford) 144.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Attica 0
Attica 5 9 9
Covington 25 25 25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Amber Cruser 11, Lauren Vale 7, Micha Stonecipher 5. Assists —Karsyn Engle 26. Service aces — Cruser 2. Digs — Engle 11.
Records — Covington 15-7 overall, 4-1 in Wabash River Conference.
At Cayuga, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, North Vermillion 0
F. Central`25`25`25
N. Vermillion`11`23`18
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Larissa Bowers 8, Lillie Fishero 5, Chloe Golia 4, Shelby Marshall 3. Blocks — Golia, Fishero. Assists — Fishero 11, Trinity Lindquist 8. Service aces — Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons 7. Digs — Massey 25, Hayleigh Elkins 10.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0
R. Parke`10`13`19
Seeger`25`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Paige Laffoon 11, Riley Shrader 8, Avery Cole 7. Assists — Sophia Ashby 33. Digs — Cole 10.
Records — Seeger 11-9 overall, 5-2 in Wabash River Conference
