PREP BOYS TENNIS
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Covington 3, Seeger 2
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Christian Holland 6-3, 6-2; Myles Potter (C) def. Nick Turner 6-0, 6-0; Nolan Potter (C) def. Thomas Lemming 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Drew Holland and Logan McFatridge (S) def. Jackson Kindell-Emmett Reynolds 6-1, 6-2; Kaiden Peterson-Shawn Grady (S) def. Peyt Shumaker-Aiden Miller 6-3, 6-2
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Covington 3, Southmont 0
Covington`25`25`25
Southmont`14`12`22
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Holly Linville 12, Amber Cruser 7, Nai'a Pettit 7. Blocks — Linville 6, Cruser. Assists — Karsyn Engle 28. Service aces — Linville 4. Digs — Pettit 19.
Records — Covington 4-0 overall.
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Crawfordsville 3, Seeger 0
Seeger`15`13`12
Crawfordsville`25`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 5. Blocks — Shrader 2. Assists — Sophia Ashby 14. Digs — Aubry Cole 8.
Records — Seeger 3-4 overall, Crawfordsville 6-0.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
South Newton 3, Fountain Central 0
S. Newton`27`25`25
F. Central`25`16`12
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Larissa Bowers 4, Lillie Fishero 3, Chloe Golia 3, Shelby Marshall 2. Blocks — Golia 3, Bowers. Assists — Fishero 7, Trinity Lindquist 7. Service aces — Fishero 5, Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons. Digs — Marley Massey 14, Hershberger-Simmons 10.
