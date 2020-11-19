PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Seeger 50, Covington 15
Seeger (50) — Riley Shrader 3 2-2 8, Izzi Puterbaugh 0 2-2 2, Allison High 0 1-2 1, Avery Cole 3 4-4 10, Addison Shrader 0 0-0 0, Aubry Cole 6 0-0 12, Anna Moore 2 1-2 5, Macy Kerr 2 0-0 4, Paige Laffoon 3 1-2 8, Hannah Wheeler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-14 50.
Covington (15) — Therin Holland 0 0-0 0, Magdalena Sandlin 0 0-0 0, Briley Peyton 2 0-2 4, Shiann Haymaker 1 0-0 2, Lillian Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Lilly Hacquet 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Richardson 1 0-1 2, Karsyn Engle 0 0-0 0, Lauren Vale 0 1-2 1, Holly Linville 1 2-2 4, Cora Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Micah Stonecipher 0 0-0 0, Daisy Goeppner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-7 15.
Seeger;9;10;17;12;—;50
Covington;6;2;0;7;—;15
3-point field goals — Seeger 1 (Laffoon). Total fouls — Seeger 14, Covington 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
