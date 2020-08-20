PREP BOYS SOCCER
At West Lafayette, Ind.
Covington 2, Faith Christian 1
Covington`0`2`—`2
F. Christian`1`0`—`1
First half
FC — Pendley, 13th minute.
Second half
FC — Bradley Lewsader (assist Anibel Perez) 48th minute.
FC — Logan Pinkerton (assist Perez), 77th minute.
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Covington 5, Faith Christian 7. Keeper saves — C: Cole McLain 5
Records — Covington 2-0 overall.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Thorntown, Ind.
Western Boone 3, Covington 2
Singles — Calvin Springer (C) def. Keith Hobbs 6-3, 6-2; Tyler Brunty (WB) def. Evan Norton 6-3, 7-5; Zach Collins (WB) def. Jackson Kindell 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Harrison Fields-Kaden Landers 7-6 (8-6), 7-5; Garrett Prickett-Brady Wroth (WB) def. Peyt Shumaker-Emmett Reynolds 6-3, 7-5.
Records — Covington 1-1 overall.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Seeger 0
Seeger`22`13`11
Covington`25`25`25
Statistical leaders
Kills — S: Avery Cole 5, Aubry Cole 4, Paige Laffoon 4, Sophia Ashby 3; C: Nai'a Pettit 10, Holly Linville 8, Amber Cruser 7. Assists — S: Ashby 14. Service aces — C: Cruser 9. Digs — C: Pettit 11.
Records — Seeger 1-1 overall, 0-1 in Wabash River Conference; Covington 2-0, 1-0.
