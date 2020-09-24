PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Wolf Creek G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Oakwood 190, 2. Salt Fork 207.
Medalist — Case Kopaz (O) 42.
Oakwood (190) — Kopaz 42, Travis Goodner 47, Reed Sperry 49, Kyle McFarland 52
Salt Fork (207) — Brody Althaus 49, Jacob Depratt 50, Sam Pearman 54, Carter Ridge 54
At Savoy
At University of Illinois Orange G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 187, 2. Champaign Centennial 189, 3. Urbana 206.
Medalist — Matthew Isaacs (U) 43.
BHRA (187) — Rance Bryant 44, Izaiah Lusk 44, Nick Garmon 49, Carson Darby 50, Leighton Meeker 53, Isaac Tabels 56
Centennial (189) — Seth Gossett 44, Cameron McMullen 46, Ashten Cafarelli 49, Walker Smith 50, Jacob Stevens 50, Griffin Doyle 51.
Urbana (206) — Isaacs 43, Parker McLain 44, Jack Solaya 52, Katherine Powers 67
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Monon, Ind.
North White 3, Covington 2
Covington`0`2`—`2
N. White`1`2`—`3
First half
NW — Ramirez, 25th minute.
Second half
C — Rico Mandolini (PK), 47th minute.
NW — Ramirez, 59th minute.
NW — Ramirez, 59th minute.
C — Logan Pinkerton (assist Mandolini), 60th minute.
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Covington 14, North White 12. Keeper saves — C: Jack Stewart 6
Records — Covington 9-2 overall.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Danville 9, Urbana 0
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Sophia Solava 6-1, 6-1; Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Sanjana Paul 6-0, 6-0; Ava Towne (D) def. Devangana Rana 6-0, 6-0; Brooklyn Behrens (D) def. Eisla Madican 6-0, 6-0; Kedzie Griffin (D) def. Daniella Coleman 6-1, 6-1; Cici Brown (D) def. Myra Stevens 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Ellis-Griddin def. Solava-Madigan 6-2, 6-1; Hotsinpiller-Towne def. Paul-Rana 6-0, 6-2; Brown-Behrens def. Hannah Null-Jacie Owens 6-0, 6-0.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Crawfordsville 3, Fountain Central 0
F. Central`6`13`13
Crawfordsville`25`25`25
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Larissa Bowers 6, Chloe Golia 6, Lillie Fishero 4, Shelby Marshall 3, Maddie Medley 2. Assists — Trinty Lindquist 8, Lillie Fishero 8. Service aces — Hayleigh Elkins. Digs — Marley Massey 17, Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.