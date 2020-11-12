PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Rossville, Ind.
Seeger 36, Rossville 23
Seeger (36) — Izzi Puterbaugh 1 0-0 2, Allison High 0 0-0 0, Avery Cole 1 0-0 2, Addison Shrader 0 1-2 1, Aubry Cole 6 6-6- 21, Anna Moore 2 1-1 5, Paige Laffoon 2 1-1 5. Totals: 12 9-10 36.
Rossville (23) — Huffman 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 1-2 4, Wainscott 0 0-0 0, Houser 1 1-2 3, Geheb 0 0-0 0, Radkey 5 2-3 12, Gorbett 1 0-0 2, Skiles 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 4-7 23.
Seeger;9;9;7;11;—;36
Rossville;10;2;7;4;—;23
3-point field goals — Seeger 3 (Aubry Cole 3); Rossville 1 (Miller). Total fouls — Seeger 8, Rossville 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Seeger 3-0 overall.
JV score — Hometown 54, Big City 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.