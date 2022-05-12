URBANA — Every athlete knows they will perform better when they are pushed to their limits by their competition.
Danville junior Matthew Thomas experienced that during Wednesday's Big 12 Conference Meet at McKinley Field in Urbana.
Normal Community's Jhontae Adkinson ran a pair of blistering times in the 110- and 300-meter hurdle races to claim the titles in both events, while Thomas was forced to settle for second but he achieved a personal record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.72 seconds and just missed a personal record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.52 seconds.
"In the Big 12, you always have good competition,'' Thomas said. "The guy from Normal Community was flying through the 300s and beat me in the 110s, while the guy from Central (Miles Wood) was behind me in both races.
"Having that good competition makes you run faster and push harder. When you have no competition, you don't get that adrenaline rush for that extra push to go harder.''
While admittedly, he would have preferred to finish first in both races, those second-place finishes will serve as a challenge with one meet left before next Thursday's IHSA Class 3A Sectional Meet in O'Fallon.
"I can still get better,'' he said. "I have one more meet left before I need to be at my best to qualify for state.''
Danville coach Chris Dryer acknowledged that Thomas actually finished behind a really good athlete in all three events.
"It wasn't like he lost to bad people,'' he said. "The kid from Normal (Adkinson) has put up some great times all season.
"Matthew will go into next week's sectional meet with one of the top three times in both events and he's also in the top three of the pole vault.''
Thomas acknowledged that he wasn't completely satisfied with his performance in the pole vault as he took 2nd, clearing 3.95 meters or 13 feet.
"I easily cleared 13 and when we went up to 13-6, my top hand slipped on my final two attempts. That's not how I wanted to go out,'' said Thomas as Normal Community's Charles Cruse won the title with a vault of 4.60 meters or 15 feet.
So, what did Thomas learn?
"I have to get used to jumping in the hot weather instead of the cold, like we've had all season,'' he said. "I guess I'm going to need to use some chalk at the next meet. I don't normally use chalk, but I have to do something to keep my hand from slipping.''
Thomas accounted for 24 of Danville's 47 points as the Vikings finished fifth in the team standings. Normal West won the title, followed by Normal Community, Urbana and Champaign Centennial.
"Everyone was competing tonight,'' Dryer said. "We finally got some traditional track weather and that allowed us to see the progress we have been making this season.
"I wish this would happen a few weeks ago to get everyone excited, but we are still trending in the right direction heading into next week's sectional meet.''
Dryer noted that Kaden Young had a personal best, finishing third in the triple jump (12.27 meters), while senior Semaj Taylor had a personal best of 13.97 meters in the shot put taking third as well. Taylor was also fourth in the discus.
"We had a lot of PRs (personal records) today,'' Dryer said. "Even some where the individual didn't place for team points, but they were still great for our kids to achieve.''
A few of them that Dryer pointed came from DePrince Clark in the triple jump (11.68 meters), Collin Lomax in the shot put (11.31 meters) and Jordan Martinez in the 1,600 meters (5 minutes, 5.54 seconds).
Up next for the Vikings is the Honor Roll Meet at Urbana on Monday and then Danville travels to O'Fallon next Thursday for the IHSA Class 3A Sectional.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Big 12 Conference Meet
Team scores — 1. Normal West 126, 2. Normal Community 86, 3. Urbana 79, 4. Champaign Centennial 74, 5. Danville 47, 6. (tie) Peoria Notre Dame and Champaign Central 36, 8. Bloomington 26, 9. Peoria Manual 21, 10. Peoria Richwoods 16, 11. Peoria High 11.
Individual results
100 meters — 1. Skyler Giles (Richwoods) 11.01, 2. Jonovan Findley (Normal West) 11.09, 3. Charles Nolan (Normal West) 11.18. 8. Antuan Lee (Danville) 11.45, 14. Kaden Young 11.95.
200 — 1. Jackson Gilbert (Urbana) 22.31, 2. Charles Nolan (Normal West) 22.42, 3. Jerome Cranford (Manual) 22.69, 16. JaVaughn Robinson 25.12, 20. Martez Rhodes (Danville) 26.21.
400 — 1. Jackson Gilbert (Urbana) 48.15, 2. Daniel Lacy (Centennial) 49.39, 3. Cedric Sabin (Urbana) 50.64, 14. Braiden Wilson (Danville) 56.76, 15. Cesar Segura (Danville) 1:00.12.
800 — 1. Luke Reinhart (Normal West) 2:01.32, 2. Alex Geissler (Centennial) 2:01.41, 3. Brady Socha (Notre Dame) 2:03.87.
1,600 — 1. Aaron Hedron (Centennial) 4:44.69, 2. Joey Cave (Notre Dame) 4:51.93, 3. Luke Reinhart (Normal West) 4:53.20, 10. Jordy Martinez (Danville) 5:05.54.
3,200 — 1. Sam Lambert (Urbana) 10:03.89, 2. Trey Socha (Notre Dame) 10:10.46, 3. Aaron Hendron (Centennial) 10:16.75, 12. Evan Vrendenburg (Danville) 12:16.29.
110 hurdles — 1. Jhontae Adkinson (Normal) 15.21, 2. Matthew Thomas (Danville) 15.52, 3. Miles Wood (Central) 15.72.
300 hurdles — 1. Jhontae Adkinson (Normal) 40.73, 2. Matthew Thomas (Danville) 41.72, 3. Miles Wood (Central) 41.82, 5. Tommy Harris (Danville) 43.59.
400 relay — 1. Centennial (Griggs, Lacy, McCullough, Peacock) 42.47, 2. Urbana 42.64, 3. Normal West 42.91.
800 relay — 1. Normal West (Seal, Hardwick, McCloud, Lawson) 1:31.05, 2. Bloomington 1:32.53, 3. Peoria High 1:33.68, 8. Danville (Antuan Lee, Davari Boyd, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow, Martez Rhodes) 1:35.02.
1,600 relay — 1. Centennial (Geissler, Lacy, McCullough, Peacock) 3:26.93, 2. Urbana 3:28.25, 3. Central 3:28.86.
3,200 relay — 1. Urbana (Angrave, Lusakembi, Mitchell, Onyemere) 8:21.90, 2. Central 8:31.34, 3. Normal West 8:47.83.
High jump — 1. Jonovan Findley (Normal West) 2.06 meters, 2. Chris Taylor (Normal) 2.01, 3. Charles Nolan (Normal West) 2.01, 4. O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 1.85.
Pole vault — 1. Charles Cruse (Normal) 4.60 meters, 2. Matthew Thomas (Danville) 3.95, 3. Liem Potenbreg (Central) 3.35.
Long jump — 1. Kemoni McCullough (Centennial) 6.67 meters, 2. Jerome Cranford (Manual) 6.52, 3. Wesley McCloud (Normal West) 6.28, 6. Davari Boyd (Danville) 6.08, 11. Martez Rhodes (Danville) 5.76.
Triple jump — 1. Charles Nolan (Normal West) 14.07 meters, 2. Zion Russell (Normal) 12.94, 3. Kaden Young (Danville) 12.27, 10. DePrince Clark (Danville) 11.68.
Shot put — 1. Alex Sohn (Normal) 18.77 meters, 2. Jack Weltha (Bloomington) 15.14, 3. Semaj Taylor (Danville) 13.97, 14. Collin Lomax (Danville) 11.31.
Discus — 1. Alex Sohn (Normal) 48.10 meters, 2. Tyler Frankowiak (Normal) 43.33, 3. Gabe Holderby (Normal West) 42.50, 4. Semaj Taylor (Danville) 41.75.
