OAKWOOD — Having the fastest runner is helpful, but having a solid team of runners has been the key to back-to-back conference titles for the Oakwood/Salt Fork team.
That was also the case on Tuesday as the Comets placed three runners in the top-four on their way to a three-peat in the Vermilion Valley Conference cross country meet at Kickapoo State Park.
"It's kind of the way that we have looked at these last couple of years,'' said Oakwood/Salt Fork coach Phil Surprenant. "We want to run as a pack and have three or four in the top five or six. We've only had one individual winner the last three years (Grace Davis in 2019), but we've won the team title each year.
"We've had a lot of people at the top end working together and pushing each other.''
Surprenant says that things are really starting to come together for this Oakwood/Salt Fork team, which had to overcome some adversity in early part of the season.
"With having people in-and-out of our lineup all year, it's been a difficult season,'' Surprenant said. "They are kind of gelling together, right now.
"Even with a bigger team this year, they have become closer and they have been invested in each other. They want to keep pushing each other to improve to make sure that we reach our goals at the end of the year.''
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which was led by freshman Gabriella Moreman's first-place finish on Tuesday, gave Oakwood/Salt Fork all it had but the Blue Devils couldn't overcome the overall depth of the Comets.
"Ever since the Oakwood meet (on Oct. 3), we have been hyper-focused to make a run at them,'' said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Todd Orvis. "We had it planned out down to who each one of our runners had to beat, but give credit to them, they ran very well. I was impressed. They earned it.
"It's tough to overcome them when they have three of the top four.''
It's also going to be difficult for any female VVC runner to beat Moreman this year or any of the next three seasons.
Her winning time of 19 minutes, 28.22 seconds was nearly 90 seconds faster than Oakwood/Salt Fork freshman Macie Russell, who finished second.
"I was by myself. The only thing pushing me was the time and myself,'' said Moreman. "The girl behind me (Russell) was pushing me over the first half of the first lap. I do not like getting beat or even having someone close to me.''
Moreman said that dominant style wasn't there for her at the start of the season.
"The first few races I had this year were a little disappointing,'' she said. "I actually hated running at the start of the year. I had to find my love for running, again.
"If I didn't, I wouldn't be where I am right now.''
She has won her last three races, claiming the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Invitational on Sept. 26, the Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational on Oct. 3 and now the conference title.
"Last year, I had no chance to run track or cross country,'' said Moreman, who missed cross country because of a broken ankle and the track season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "So when this season didn't start off well, I actually thought for a moment about giving up.
"I didn't want what happened during my eight-grade season to happen again with my freshman year of high school. I decided that I wanted to finish strong. I wanted to get better and I wanted to be the best in the area.''
Being the second-best freshman in the conference this year isn't a bad position for Russell.
"Macie looked really good,'' said Surprenant, noting that his freshman has been progressively getting better. "She missed out on the first two races of the year, but she came in at Paxton and had a good race. The Oakwood Invite was her coming out party and she has continued to build off of it.
"She didn't have quite as good of a time today, but with the wind, she is continuing to improve and she looks really strong as a freshman.''
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the change in athletic schedules this year, Russell is part of the cross country team.
"I thought she would be a real solid runner,'' said Surprenant, who was hopeful during the offseason that she would pick cross country over volleyball. "She had a great cross country season last year as a eight-grader, but not having volleyball this fall helped get her out.
"Hopefully, she sticks with it and keeps improving.''
Following Macie Russell across the finish line for the Comets was Allie Morris in third place, and older sister, Mackenzie Russell, in fourth place. It's the second straight all-conference performance for Morris and Mackenzie Russell has finished in the top-five of the conference meet two of the last three years, as she missed last year with an injury.
Rounding out the all-conference honors was Hoopeston Area's Allison Pickett in fifth place, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Montana Reitsma in sixth and Hana Gillaspie of Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Far was seventh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.