DANVILLE — “You can’t score if you don’t shoot,’’ is one of the famous lines from the movie “Hoosiers.”
While that its true. You also can’t shoot if you don’t have the ball.
That was the problem for the Westville Tigers in Saturday’s championship game of the Vermilion County Tournament. They simply didn’t hold onto the basketball.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin forced Westville into 27 turnovers as the Blue Devils won their third straight County Title with a 42-28 victory over the Tigers at the David S. Palmer Arena.
“I said before the game the key was turnovers,’’ Westville coach Ed Barney said. “I think we had 27 turnovers or something like that.’’
The Blue Devils (17-7) turned those offensive miscues by the Tigers into 21 of their 42 points.
“That’s been a staple of ours all year long and it seems like we are getting better and better at it,’’ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Gary Tidwell said. “With our side on the backside of the press, I think that really helps us and we are rebounding pretty solid. That’s good see, especially this time of the year. You always want to be able to rely on your defense to get through some tough games and we keep improving in that area.’’
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Ned Hill had five of his team’s 15 steals in the contest, he also shared game-high scoring honors with senior teammate Mason Hackman as both forwards finished with 12 points.
“When you have the two towers like Mason and Ned down there, you just have hit some dump down passes and it opens everything up,’’ said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior forward Dawson Dodd.
Hill and Hackman took advantage of good offensive ball movement against Westville’s zone defenses to get fairly easy shots right at the basket, something that the Tigers didn’t allow in wins over Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Oakwood to reach the title game.
“They executed but defensively, we didn’t follow what we needed to do,’’ Barney said. “The 2-3 defense and the 1-3-1 defense are brand new to these guys. They have played man-to-man exclusively for the last four years. We are trying to teach them these defenses without any summer time and stepping in the day before the first game.’’
Tidwell acknowledged that the Blue Devils were not flawless on the offensive end.
“We weren’t really looking inside that well and we were settling for some outside jump shots,’’ he said, noting that Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was 5-of-13 from the field in the first quarter and 1-of-8 in the fourth quarter. “In the second and third quarters, we exploited the baseline a little bit.’’
In those two quarters, Hill and Hackman combined for 17 of their 24 points as the Blue Devils built a 38-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“Our continuity on offense wasn’t there the whole game,’’ said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Brett Meidel, who finished with 8 points and three assists. “We got stops on the defensive end, holding them to 28. I think that defensive end was the key to us winning this title.’’
It is the third straight title for the Blue Devils, who also won the County Championship in 2019 and 2020.
“I was a part of that team that won the last title,’’ said Meidel. “I think we also would have had a good shot if there was a County Tournament last year.
“We came into this week wanting to keep things rolling and getting our third straight.’’
It’s the first time in program history that the Blue Devils have won three straight. The last team to win three in a row was Salt Form from 2009 to 2011.
“You like making history,’’ Tidwell said. “This group stepped up to the challenge. They played with a lot of confidence and a lot of heart.’’
Westville, which was looking for its 19th title and its first since 2015, didn’t have a player score in double figures as Kamden Maddox finished with a team-high 9.
Just making the title game was a big accomplishment for the Tigers (11-9) as they came into the tournament seeded sixth and pulled off upsets over the fourth-seeded Buffaloes and the top-seeded Comets.
“I think this will help them buy in,’’ Barney said. “We have been in almost every game this season. We’ve lost a few close ones, but we have gotten better every game.
“This week shows that we are going in the right direction.’’
Geo-RF 56 Salt Fork 55 (OT)
DANVILLE — Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Cale Steinbaugh scored a tournament-high 77 points, but it was freshman brother Cameron Steinbaugh’s two offensive rebounds in overtime that helped the Buffaloes defeat the Salt Fork Storm in the third-place contest.
Cameron Steinbaugh’s first offensive rebound in the extra session led to his basket with 43 seconds left in overtime that gave Georgetown-Ridge Farm a 55-53 lead.
Salt Fork came back to tie the game again at 55 on a basket by Garrett Taylor with 25 seconds remaining.
The Buffaloes held the ball for a final attempt. Cale Steinbaugh’s baseline shot was long but Cameron Steinbaugh grabbed the errant shot and was fouled with 1.7 seconds left. The freshman missed his first free throw, but sank the second giving his team a 56-55 advantage.
The Storm had one last chance. The pass from Taylor was deflected into the hands of senior Michael Jones, whose half-court heave was just off the mark as the buzzer sounded.
“We showed a lot of fight and a lot of heart,’’ said Georgetown-Ridge Farm coach Rod Lorenzen. “When you come into a tournament like this and you lose your first game, you can be flat for the rest of the tournament.
“For this team to show heart and fight like that — it means a lot to a coach.’’
Both teams had comebacks in the second half.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (9-12) overcame a 23-18 halftime deficit with Cale Steinbaugh recording four steals in the third quarter to go along with 11 points as the Buffaloes build a 39-33 advantage heading in the fourth quarter.
In that final eight minutes, Salt Fork (13-8) pounded the ball inside with Garrett Taylor and Camden Smoot combining for 10 points with Taylor’s two free throws with 8.4 seconds left sending the game into overtime tied at 48.
Cale Steinbaugh finished with a game-high 24 and he was joined in double figures by senior teammates Jace Bina (11) and Kaden Mingee (10), while freshman brother Cameron Steinbaugh had 9.
Taylor recorded a double-double for the Storm with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Blake Norton contributed 15 in the losing effort.
Oakwood 59 Hoopeston Area 29
DANVILLE — The top-seeded Comets salvaged a victory in the Vermilion County Tournament, cruising past the Cornjerkers in the fifth-place game on Saturday night at the Palmer Arena.
Senior Josh Young scored a game-high 22 points, while junior Dalton Hobick had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in the victory for Oakwood, which improves to 17-6 overall.
Hoopeston Area, which falls to 6-14 overall, was led in scoring by senior Ben Brown with 16 points.
