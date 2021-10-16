SOUTH HOLLAND — Hoping that you can win and expecting to win are two totally different mindsets in the world of high school athletics.
According to Danville football coach Marcus Forrest it's something that he wants his Vikings to learn in the next 10 months as that will be the next time that they step onto the football field.
On Friday night, Danville saw its 2021 season come to an abrupt end when Thornwood quarterback Saveon Brown scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to give the Thunderbirds a 20-14 overtime victory against the Vikings.
"Right now, it's learning that difference between expecting to win and hoping to win,'' Forrest said. "We were hoping that we could get a win tonight, instead of having the mindset that we were going to out there and get a win.
"Even going into the overtime, we had a little momentum that we saw as coaches, but the kids didn't feel it. They didn't come off the ball like they should have and they just played too tight.''
While that's a perfect description of how Danville (3-5 overall) played on Friday night, it was just the opposite for Brown, who had a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and an interception to lead the Thunderbirds (6-2) to the come-from-behind victory.
"We have been so close this whole season, if we could have just eliminated all of the little mistakes that we made, we would have been a winning team going into the playoffs,'' said Danville junior lineman Calvin Hempel. "I think some of it was our emotional immaturity.
"You have to have a certain level of confidence in your ability to be successful so that you can execute to your fullest abilities. We didn't do that enough tonight, and we didn't do that in a lot of games we played this season.''
The breakdowns for the Vikings came equally on both sides of the football on Friday night and this season.
Thornwood's first touchdown of the fourth quarter was set up by Brown's interception and 20-yard return to the Danville 35. While the Thunderbirds second score came just two plays after Brown eluded the Danville pass run on a fourth-and-10 playing, picking up the first down with a 15-yard run.
"Those are small things where these kids are trying to figure out a way to win and hoping they can make a play,'' Forrest said. "In both situations, we were right on the cusp of getting those small things taken care of, but we still have to learn how to finish.''
Danville senior defensive lineman Samuel Pollard, who knew that Friday was his last high school football game, acknowledged at times the Vikings were trying too hard.
"When I jumped offsides a couple of times, I know I was trying to hard to get a defensive stop,'' he said. "We just needed to get a stop on that fourth down play and offense could have finished this game off.''
But even when Brown hit Keyshawn Johnson for a 41-yard touchdown with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left, the Vikings had one more chance to secure the victory in regulation. They just needed to keep the Thunderbirds from converting the 2-point conversion.
"We were so upset about giving up the touchdown that we didn't pay attention to the fact that we still had another play to make,'' Forrest said. "When you are hoping to win, you play tight, trying not to make a mistake.
"When you are expecting to win, you just fly around and make the plays.''
In overtime, Danville started with the ball, but their possession ended with three incomplete passes — two of which were just barely off the mark for a touchdown — and a short run. Thornwood needed just two rushing attempts, the first for nine yards and the second was sneak into the end zone to seal the victory.
For the Vikings, their inability to punch the ball into the end zone after getting it inside the 10 was costly. Danville scored on just one of three possessions inside the Thornwood 10 on Friday night. It was reminiscent of last week's loss to Normal West (28-14) when Danville failed to score on its initial possession after driving the ball 95 yards to the Wildcats 4.
Against Thunderbirds, the Vikings opened the second half with a 15-play, 70-yard drive that took more than 8 minutes off the clock. But after getting first-and-goal at the 1 after a 28-yard run by JJ Miles, Danville's quarterback sneak attempt was stopped, Miles threw an incomplete pass in the back of the end zone, an inside run attempt to JaMarion Clark lost it a yard and the drive ended with a mishandled snap.
"We had an opportunity right there to go up by two scores,'' said Forrest, whose team led 6-0 at halftime. "We also had small mistakes in the first half when we had opportunities to make a big play and possibly give ourselves a bigger lead. We just didn't take advantage of our opportunities.''
"Looking back, that is perfect way to sum up our season,'' Hempel said.
Miles, a senior quarterback, accounted for 227 yards of total offense including 156 on the ground and both Danville touchdowns.
"He was a senior, but this was just his second year of high school football and it was his first year of varsity football,'' said Forrest. "He was a young guy, just like a lot of our other players.''
The Vikings had only seven seniors on its roster and only five were able to play on Friday night.
Joining Miles on the field were Pollard at defensive tackle, Semaj Taylor, tight end and defensive end, Fontell Shelby at wide receiver and Zane Ray at defensive back. While seniors Tyler Jones, a wide receiver and defensive back, and kicker Kedzie Griffin were out with injuries.
Also missing Friday's game with injuries were sophomore linebacker Caleb Robinson and junior offensive lineman Bodyn Gagnon, while sophomore Micah McGuire sustained an ankle injury on the second offensive play for the Vikings.
Danville is expected to take a forfeit win this week from Urbana, which shuttered its program after Week 1, so the Vikings will finish the year with a 4-5 record.
