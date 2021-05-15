DANVILLE — Everyone knew about Tevin Smith before he ever stepped foot on the court at Danville High.
Smith was a key component of the North Ridge State Championship team in 2017 and the expectations for his high school career were sky high.
“That was kind of overwhelming,’’ Smith admitted. “I didn’t realize how much people took notice of what we were doing that year.’’
While some players would have been satisfied with that type of praise, Smith saw it as a starting point for his high school career, which featured a pair of all-state honors during his junior and senior seasons and a trip to the Sweet 16 as a sophomore.
This past season, Smith was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year after averaging 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
He is also the 2021 Commercial-News Player of the Year.
“The COVID Pandemic really limited me from showcasing my talent this year,’’ said Smith, noting that the Vikings were only able to play in front of their parents. “For me, the fans were a really big part of the high school experience.
“I will always remember the big crowds that we played in front of during my sophomore and junior years. It seemed like everyone in the town came out to support us.’’
The pandemic wasn’t the only thing that limited Smith during his high school career.
The 6-foot-5 forward missed a pair of games during his senior season with some knee soreness. That came a year after missing more than 12 games because of a arthroscopic procedure on the same knee.
“It was very frustrating,’’ Smith said. “It was an old injury that I aggravated getting a rebound at Pontiac.’’
But Danville coach Durrell Robinson points out that those situations defined Smith’s character as a basketball player and a teammate.
“He didn’t let those situations change him as a player,’’ Robinson said. “He continued to work hard and advance his game, while also, finding a way to help his team get better.
“That’s what made Tevin a special player. He always did it the right way.’’
That’s evident when you look at the transformation that Smith made in the last four years.
“When I came into high school, everything was based on my athletic ability,’’ he said. “I really didn’t develop a consistent jump shot until during my sophomore season.’’
Between his play at the varsity level with Danville High and during the summer with Team Meanstreets on the AAU circuit, Smith realized that he needed make a positional switch from small forward to shooting guard.
“My mindset also changed around that time,’’ said Smith, crediting both the older players on the Danville roster along with his AAU teammates. “I knew that I had to get better with my perimeter shot after playing with those guys. I also worked more on my pick-and-role and mid-range game because of it.
“I needed to have a totally different game if I was going to be successful.’’
Smith actually showed that off against the Bloomington Purple Raiders on Dec. 12, 2019 when he scored 15 straight points to lead the Vikings to a come-from-behind 67-65 victory at Robert Frank Gymnasium.
And while that game was impressive, so was the final game of his sophomore season.
Smith scored 20 points and pulled down 6 rebounds as the Vikings lost to Belleville West, the eventual state champion, 95-83 in the Class 4A Sectional Championship.
What made that game so impressive was that Smith matched up against E.J. Liddell, the two-time Mr. Illinois Basketball player from Belleville West.
“That was the type of competition that I always wanted to face in high school,’’ Smith said. “Being able to match up against him as a sophomore was a great experience.’’
But, Smith was prepared for that type of a game because of his family connections.
“Everyone in my family things they are the best when it comes to basketball,’’ said Smith.
And, rightfully so, as Smith is related to former Commercial-News Players of the Year, Denzel Smith, Kendall Moore and DaJuan Gouard.
“Having Kendall at the high school level when I got there helped a lot,’’ Smith said. “I know a lot of people wanted to see up play together. We did it once when we were in junior high and we had a little time together in high school.’’
Robinson pointed out that not only did Smith get helped from his actual family, but there is also his Danville family that has helped out.
“Danville is a small, close-knit community,’’ he said. “You may not be directly related to someone, but you know someone that is related to them.
“Tevin has gotten a lot of support over the years from his family and for guys like Sean Houpt, Caleb Griffin and Day’Len Davis-Williams. He has seen them move on into the collegiate level and he is looking to do that same thing next year.’’
Smith has verbally committed to play at Cal State Fullerton after a unique recruiting year because of the pandemic.
“I’ve finally been able to see the school,’’ Smith said. “I’m most likely going to be a 2-guard there, but they have also talked about developing me as a point guard.’’
Considering his work ethic is one of his strengths according to his high school coach, don’t be surprised when you see Smith handling the ball for the Titans in the near future.
