CHARLESTON — Two years ago, Salt Fork's Tate Johnson got a front-row seat as the Storm claimed their first-ever state track championship.
During his sophomore season, Johnson, who was a member of the team's sixth-place 400-meter relay team that year, got a chance to learn from the Salt Fork seniors like Caine Wilson.
On Thursday afternoon, Johnson capped his high school career with a state championship in the 800-meter relay and the Storm claimed the second-place trophy in the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field.
"I had been saying all day that we were going to bring home a first-place medal. This was my last race and we got it done,'' said Johnson, who went from third to first on his anchor leg.
"It was reminiscent of Caine (Wilson) finishing the 200 two years ago,'' said Salt Fork coach Phil Surprenant.
So, what was Johnson thinking when he got the baton from sophomore Ethan McLain?
"I saw the two other runs in front of me and I told myself that I was going to catch them,'' Johnson said. "As soon as I got to the final 100, I was in second and I told myself I only have to pass the next kid.''
When Johnson and Kile Campbell of Maroa-Forsyth hit the finish line, they were neck-and-neck, but Johnson finished one-hundredth of a second (1:31.00 to 1:31.01) ahead of Campbell.
How did he do it?
"I just keep my legs up, keep driving my legs. No matter how bad it hurts, keep going, don't stop,'' Johnson said.
This time around, Johnson, McLain along with Nathan Kirby and Ben Jessup were celebrating an official state title.
Earlier in the day, that group was mistakenly informed that they had won the 400-meter relay as they did win the final heat, which the top-nine seeded teams, with a time of 43.35 seconds.
Unbeknownst to the Storm, the team from Chicago Hope Academy had won the previous heat with a time of 43.19 seconds, thus earning them the state title.
"You can come back and be disappointed or we can be excited that we got 8 (team) points and use it as motivation in the 4-by-2 that no one expects us to get,'' was the message from Surprenant.
"It lit a fire under us,'' McLain said.
Just a fire?
"A bonfire,'' said Johnson, who is the only senior with three sophomores on those relay teams. "They lacked the confidence. I have the confidence because I've been here before. I'm just tried to keep them all a good mental state. I like that a lot, preparing them for the years to come.''
It's that culture that Surprenant has developed at Salt Fork that has allowed the Storm to win the state title in 2019 and then comeback with only one returning member and get second in 2021.
"It's building a system. It's building a program rather than team after team,'' he said. "It's having a program that stays consistent. Having the kids that come through that believe in it and they will always work towards the goals of the team rather than individually.
"We have a really good group coming back next year.''
Included in that group of returners is a state champion.
Sophomore Garrett Taylor, who came into the state meet seeded sixth, cranked off a personal best throw of 50.65 meters or 166 feet, 2 inches to become the first-ever throwing champion at Salt Fork for assistant coach Herb Wilkins.
"This came from the help of my coaches, the put a lot of time and work in, just as much as I did,'' said Taylor. "(Herb) definitely deserves one. He has been out there for countless hours of work with all of the athletes at Salt Fork that compete in the throwing events. It's amazing to have a coach like him to stay here this long.''
The previous best finishes for Salt Fork throwers has been runner-up finishes by Alec Dutton in the discus at the 2013 state meet and Katie Witte in the discus at the 2017 state meet.
"It's really nice to be the guy that was able to get that for him,'' added Taylor, who season best throw was over 170 feet to start the year at Rantoul Invitational.
But Thursday's state winning throw was nearly 15 feet further than his second-place finishing throw at the St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional.
What was so different?
"I wasn't nervous. I was really relaxed and it just went out there,'' he said. "In my previous meets, I would get too tense. Today, I felt really relaxed, more so than any other meet this year and it helped me.''
Taylor said some of his relaxation came from the work he put in during the week with his coaches and his older brother, former Salt Fork thrower Payton Taylor, who is a sophomore-to-be at Illinois State.
"With all the work that we've put in along with the help from my family and friends, I knew I could get it done today,'' he said. "(Payton) helped me a lot. When he gone done with college this year, he was there every day to help me and fix my form.''
And while Taylor's title gave his team 10 critical team points toward the second-place finish, Surprenant said it was his sixth-place finish in the shot put with a personal best toss of 15.71 meters or 51 feet, 6 1/2 inches that really set the tone for the Storm.
"When Garrett did well in the shot, we knew he had a good chance in the discus,'' Surprenant said. "Everything kind of snowballed from there.''
But, did Surprenant really believe that Salt Fork was going to get another state trophy?
"Walking in today, kind of like two years ago, I don't think anyone thought we would be taking one of these trophies home today,'' said Surprenant, who admitted he didn't know it was possible when the season started. "As we got better and I saw where we were improving, the spots that we needed to and in the events we needed to, I knew we were putting ourselves in a good position.
"I really thought third was a possibility. To get second, it just icing on the cake.''
And it gives the Storm a pair of state trophies from the track season as the Salt Fork girls were third last week.
