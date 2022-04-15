OAKLAND, Mich. — Oakland junior basketball player Sydney Gouard, a former standout at Schlarman Academy, announced three weeks ago that she was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
According to Gouard, who played on back-to-back state championship for the Hilltoppers, said her time with the Golden Grizzlies has been filled with ups and downs.
“We have dealt with a lot of adversity, especially this year, with COVID and everything else,’’ said Gouard, who also talked about some changes in coaching philosophies over that time. “I’m just looking for something a little more stable for my final two years.’’
Gouard, who will graduate on April 30 with a degree in criminal justice with a minor in sociology, is looking at all types of schools.
“Because I’m going to a graduate transfer, I need to find a school with a grad program that I’m interested in and then get accepted, which is not automatic,’’ she said.
So, is she looking for the right fit on the basketball court or academically?
“They are both equally important to me,’’ she said. “I definitely want to find a program where I can play and make an impact on the court, but getting my masters degree is also extremely important to me.
“That’s why one of the first questions I’ve asked any coach that has connected me is about their grad programs.’’
In three seasons at Oakland, a school located just outside of Detroit in Rochester, Mich., Gouard averaged 2.5 points in 81 games, playing on average just over 12 minutes a contest.
This past season, the 5-foot-8 guard was second on the Golden Grizzlies with 124 rebounds (4.4 per game) as she started 16 of 28 games.
“I would trade this experience that I’ve had over the past three seasons for anything,’’ Gouard said. “All of my teammates over the past three years have definitely made a huge impact on my life and they will forever be my friends.
“We made history this year, advancing to the Horizon League Tournament for the first time in program history. I’m glad that I was a part of that accomplishment.’’
Since entering the transfer portal, Gouard has been fielding calls and emails from prospective coaches while also sending out her information to potential schools.
“It feels like I’m back in high school and going through the whole recruitment process all over,’’ she said. “There are some schools that are really good about returning emails and then there are some that just don’t respond.
“I’m just trying to my name out there, so that I can find the best possible situation for me.’’
Gouard said her plan is to take some visits to potential schools after she graduates and then make her decision.
