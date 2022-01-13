LINCOLN, Neb. — Illinois guard Trent Frazier is classified as a super senior this season, which means he is using an extra year of eligibility granted to players during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
But, it can also be used to classify his play this season for the 25th-rated Fighting Illini.
On Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Frazier seemingly made all the right plays and with a little help from the bench, Illinois escaped with an 81-71 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
“I’ve been doing this for five years,’’ said Frazier, who finished with a season-best 29 points to go along with five assists and just one turnover in 38 minutes of action. “You know how to finish a game. You know what it takes to get a win.
“It was huge in that last four-minute war. We got some big-time stops and that’s what helped us win.’’
The Illini (12-3 overall, 5-0 in the Big Ten) outscored the Huskers 16-6 in the game’s final 3 minutes, 25 seconds with Frazier and fellow super senior Da’Monte Williams canning critical 3-pointers. Frazier was also 4-for-4 at the free-throw line.
“It’s a wonderful thing,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood about senior leadership. “I’ve been blessed in my career to win some games and it’s usually those guys that do it.
“Nebraska has a special freshman, Bryce (McGowens) is special. But for the most part, you don’t win big games with freshmen. You win with veterans that don’t panic, and play in the moment. We have a couple of those and they continue to do that for us.’’
McGowens finished with a team-high 19 points for Nebraska, which fell to 6-11 overall and 0-6 in the Big Ten.
Not only did Frazier and Williams make some big plays down the stretch, but Illinois went on that closing run with junior center Kofi Cockburn sitting on the bench with four fouls.
Transfer Omar Payne had a season-high 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in 10 minutes for the Illini.
“This might have been the coming out party for Omar Payne,’’ Underwood said. “I literally kept the best player in the country on the bench for the final four minutes.’’
Frazier, being the team leader, was also very pleased to see Payne step up at the critical junction for Illinois.
“My thing to him was staying ready, you never know when its going to be your moment,’’ Frazier said. “Tonight it was his and he stepped up huge for us.’’
Nebraska, which hasn’t beaten a power-five conference team this season, had Underwood worried before the season even started. And recently the Cornhuskers had a battle at home with Ohio State
“This is a game that I’ve been concerned with four a long time,’’ Underwood said.
His message was heard loud and clear by his players.
Teams see a team’s record and say they’re not good, but that is a really good basketball team,’’ said Frazier of Nebraska. “That was the whole thing leading up to this game, preparing our mental focus, not looking at their record, not look at the name on their jersey.
“They gave us a really good punch tonight and I’m glad our guys stuck it out, fought back and finished the game.’’
Unfortunately, a hard-fought loss is still a loss for the Cornhuskers.
“Our effort was phenomenal,’’ Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I thought we fought them all the way until the end. We just have to execute better down the stretch.’’
Both teams are back in action on Friday.
Nebraska is scheduled to play at Purdue, while Illinois will host the Michigan Wolverines.
Tipoff at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., is set for 7 p.m. (Eastern) or 6 p.m. (Central), while tipoff at the State Farm Center is set for 8 p.m. (Central). Both games can be seen on Fox Sports 1, while the Illinois game can also be heard on the Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
