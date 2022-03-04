CHAMPAIGN — Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry has the utmost of respect for Illinois super senior Da'Monte Williams, but that didn't alter the game plan of the Nittany Lions on Thursday night.
Williams, who was averaging just 3.8 points per game, found himself wide-open as his defender helped against Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn.
The strategy almost worked, except Williams knocked down a season-high four 3-pointers including one with 7:13 left that lifted the 20th-rated Fighting Illini to an 60-55 victory over the Nittany Lions before 15,544 at the State Farm Center.
"I've coached against Da'Monte Williams. I know how tough that kid is,'' said Shrewsberry, a former assistant at Purdue. "He is an elite role player. I'm like daring him to shoot the basketball — at home. People make shots at home.
"But you have take something away. I thought he stepped up and made big plays for them, made big shots.''
Williams finished with a team-high 14 points — it was the first time in his career that Williams led the Illini in scoring. It is also his highest point total in 102 game against Big Ten opponents.
"I come in every day and put up shots,'' said Williams, adding. "That isn't really too big of a deal, just stepping up and knocking them down.''
Kind of a nonchalant response from the former Peoria Manual standout, who hadn't made a 3-pointer in his last four games and was averaging just 4.0 per game in league play.
"I don't take it personally,'' he said. "I haven't really been shooting the ball that well lately.
"That still doesn't stop me from coming in every day and doing my normal routine.''
Even Illinois coach Brad Underwood admitted there is mental component to being left wide-open on multiple occasions.
"No one wants to be that guy,'' he said. "Everyone wants to be that guy they are face-guarding and topping like (Alfonso) Plummer.
"You have to be man enough to bury it. You have to know that you have been in the gym long enough and shot enough balls, to bury it.''
In a game where neither team led by more than six points and neither team had more than a 8-point scoring run, it came down to the final minutes to determine the outcome.
"That was about like I thought it would be,'' Underwood said. "They have played the heck out of everybody this year.
"You have to take what you can get in 55-possession game. I told our team afterwards, there will be three or four games like this in the NCAA Tournament.''
And while the win for the Fighting Illini (21-8 overall, 14-5 in the Big Ten) keeps their Big Ten regular-season title hopes alive, as they are just one-game behind Wisconsin (15-4), their focus remains on a making a deep postseason tournament run this season.
"Not a lot of teams play that way,'' Underwood said of Penn State. "We saw a lot of different things that we don't normally see.
"They do it. It fits their personnel very, very well.''
Shrewsberry admitted as much as the Nittany Lions were coming off 93-70 loss at home to Nebraska.
"Who we were tonight, that's us,'' Shrewsberry said. "That's how we play. That's how we fight. We wanted to make it as hard as possible. You have to choose, you have to pick your poison.
"We did what we wanted to do defensively.''
Penn State (12-15 overall, 7-12 in the Big Ten) only allowed Cockburn seven shot attempts, while Plummer, who had 26 points in his last two games against Ohio State and Michigan, was just 1-of-5 from the field.
"Not many nights that Da'Monte Williams is going to lead us in attempts,'' said Underwood as Williams took a team-high 11 shots. "I thought they did a great job on Plummer.
"We were out of sorts in the first half. We let it bother us and the ball stopped moving.''
And it showed as the Nittany Lions held a 30-29 halftime lead with Jalen Pickett scoring 10 of his game-high 18 points.
In the second half, Illinois got a combined 14 points from Cockburn and super senior Trent Frazier to go along with a pair of 3-pointers from Williams.
A couple of the biggest plays in the final minutes came from sophomore Coleman Hawkins, who was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line to go along with a critical offensive rebound.
"I was waiting the whole second half. I knew the time was going to come and something was going to happen. I knew I was going to be ready,'' he said.
Not only does the victory keep the Fighting Illini hopes alive for a regular-season Big Ten title, but they have also secured a double-bye for the Big Ten Tournament and they can be seeded no lower than third when the tournament begins next week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Additionally, the 14 conference victories is tied for the fourth-most in program history behind the 16 league wins from last year and the 15-win league seasons for Illinois during 2005 and 1984.
Illinois will conclude the regular season on Sunday with a 6:30 p.m. contest against the Iowa Hawkeyes, who improved to 22-8 overall and 12-7 in the Big Ten with a 82-71 victory at Michigan on Thursday night.
Sunday's game will once again be shown on Fox Sports 1, while it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
