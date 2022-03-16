DANVILLE — Sullivan County had four players in double figures as the Generals slipped past the Dakota County Tech Blue Knights 75-71 in an opening-round game Tuesday at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Jay Alvarez, a freshman, scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, while Kareen Welch just missed a triple-double with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as Sullivan County won its first-ever game in the National Tournament. The Generals in their previous appearance back in 1989 went 0-3.
Joining Alvarez and Welch in double figures for Sullivan County (27-3) was Jalen Reneau and Jarell White with 11 points each.
Dakota County Tech, which turned a double-digit deficit into 56-48 lead with 13 minutes, 42 seconds left, lost the services of guard Manny Montgomery to a possible knee injury with just over 10 minutes remaining in the contest. Montgomery had a team-high 22 points for the Blue Knights (18-9), while Jamir Harris and Matho Ojullu contributed 13 and 10 respectively in the losing effort.
Sullivan County will play either Cecil College or Southern Arkansas University Tech in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
