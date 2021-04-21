DANVILLE — Mott basketball coach Steve Schmidt became an honorary citizen of Danville after his Bears made nine trips to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in 13 seasons from 2001-2013.
During that time, Mott claimed four national titles thanks in large part to its tenacious, stifling defense.
On Tuesday night at the Dick Shockey Court in the Mary Miller Center, Schmidt and the Bears snapped an eight-year drought as they took on the Johnson County Cavaliers in an opening-round contest.
And while the dates on the calendar have changed, one thing has not — Mott still plays really good defense as the Bears advanced to the quarterfinals with a 57-47 victory over the Cavaliers.
"It feels good to be back home,'' said Schmidt, who admitted that he has missed Danville over the past eight years. "It's been eight years, but I recognized that was the same Mott defense that has been to Danville before.''
Johnson County, who came into the contest averaging more than 77 points a contest, made just 8-of-24 shots in the second half and the Cavaliers were guilty to 15 turnovers that led directly to 16 points for the Bears.
"Mott deserves a lot of credit for that,'' Johnson County coach Rand Chappell said. "They hard hard and do a good job on that end. We shot a low percentage and turned the ball over a few too many times.''
Mott, who improved to 14-4 with the victory, actually didn't shoot the ball any better than Johnson County.
The Bears shot just 32.8 percent (22-of-67) but they had 21 offensive rebounds that led to 13 second-chance points.
"At the end of the day, they got 16 more offensive rebounds than us and we turned it over seven times more than they did,'' Chappell said. "Even with my math, that is 22 more chances to score.''
Schmidt acknowledged that Tuesday's game was possibly the best rebounding game this season for Mott.
"This reminds me of those Mott teams from the past,'' Schmidt said. "I'm so happy that these guys get to experience this tournament.''
Armond Williams came off the bench to post a double-double for the Bears with 11 points and 10 rebounds. JD Rawls was the leading scorer for Mott with 12, while Saiveon Williams just missed a double-double as he finished with 6 points and 10 rebounds.
Jaycson Bereal was the leading scorer for Johnson County with 14 points while Desi Williams finished with 11 in the losing effort.
