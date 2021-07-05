DANVILLE — Hunter Phelps figured that he had played his last game at Danville Stadium on May 11, 2019 as a member of the Danville Area Community College Jaguars.
But the former Oakwood and Post 210 standout got another chance on Sunday and this time, he was on the visiting team.
“I’m not going to lie, I was kind of nervous coming into this game and playing in front of my hometown fans,’’ said Phelps, who will be a senior next year at the University of Illinois-Springfield.
Phelps went 3-for-6 with three RBIs as the Springfield Sliders defeated the Danville Dans 11-7 in the Prospect League contest.
“It was really special to be able to come back and win with an opposing team,’’ said Phelps, who is 6-for-13 with six RBIs in his first three games with the Sliders. “Being back here at Danville Stadium brought back a lot of really good memories for me.’’
And, he felt some pressure with a strong contingent of family and friends sitting behind the first base dugout.
“Playing in Springfield, there really isn’t any pressure because there is no one there I’ve known for most of my life,’’ said Phelps, who ended up being the last Slider to leave the field on Sunday as he posed for photos with his family. “I really felt that I needed to show out today with all of those people in the stands for me.’’
So, how did the opportunity come about for Phelps?
“I wasn’t playing anywhere this summer and my college coach (Ryan Copeland) called me and told me that the Sliders were looking for a player and did I want to play for them,’’ Phelps said. “I immediately jumped at the chance.
“Facing this type of competition can only make you better and it build character.’’
Phelps had been working out every day at UIS, just keeping himself ready for an opportunity like this.
“My normal day consisted of lifting weights in the morning and then a couple hour practice in the afternoon of fielding grounders and hitting in either the cage or on the field,’’ he said. “I’ve always felt that baseball is a sport that is big on feeling and you have to stay in that groove to be successful.’’
After striking out in the second inning, Phelps delivered the eventual game-winning hit for Springfield with a bases-loaded, 2-run single in the third inning, giving the Sliders a 2-1 advantage.
“I knew it was a big spot for the team and I felt like I had to come through,’’ he said. “Once we got up on them, we were able to keep it going for the victory.’’
The Sliders took control with a 5-run fourth inning to take a 7-1 lead as Phelps had another run-scoring single.
“That is what we just talked about,’’ said Danville manager Eric Coleman. “That 5-run inning was basically the ball game for them. There is really nothing you can do when you give up three multiple-run innings in the game. We just let it snowball on us and that can’t happen. We need to do a better job of limiting the damage.
“When you have 7 runs and 12 hits like we did tonight, that should be enough to win the game.’’
Danville’s loss actually spoiled a big day at the plate for designated hitter Angelo Peraza, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of opposite field solo home runs to go along with his first inning sacrifice fly that gave the Dans an early 1-0 lead.
“No matter the score, your goal is put together quality at-bats and give your team a chance to win,’’ said Peraza, who grounded out and struck out after in his final two plate appearances. “I got two good pitches to drive and I was able to hit the ball over the fence.’’
With the loss on Sunday, the Dans fall to 18-14 overall this summer and Danville is now 2-2 in Wabash River Division second-half standings.
“We need to start winning every week from here on out,’’ said Coleman, whose team went 2-4 this past week. “This is going to be a test of our guys. We just have to keep competing.’’
Peraza, who is batting .364 with four homers this summer, believes this is just a rough patch for the Dans.
“We have a lot of talent on this team,’’ he said. “I have no doubt that we are going to pick it up and get things rolling again.’’
After an off day on Monday, Danville will host the O’Fallon Hoots on Tuesday at Danville Stadium. It will be a two-buck Tuesday with $2 admission, $2 hot dogs along with $2 soft drinks and $2 Busch Lights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.