FORSYTH — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Eli Mojonnier promised that he would have a better plan for Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Sectional meet at Hickory Point Golf Course.
Mojonnier was discouraged after placing fourth in the regional meet a week earlier on the same course as Monticello runners Jackson Grambart and Josh Baysore passed him in the final mile.
In the sectional meet on Saturday, Mojonnier beat both runners from Montcello to take third behind Layton Hall of Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond and Tyler Guthrie of Father McGivney out of Glen Carbon.
Mojonnier's time was 15 minutes, 49.1 seconds, just a half-second slower than last week as the runners had to battle gutsy winds from the south.
The Blue Devils, who were making their second straight appearance in the sectional meet, finished seventh in the team standings with 208 points.
The top six teams were Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (62), St. Joseph-Ogden (76), Monticello (82), Unity (120), Robinson (191) and Effingham St. Anthony (199).
In a normal season, the top five teams would have advanced to the state meet and the top seven individual not on advancing teams would have also advanced.
While the Blue Devils, who don't have a single senior, would have fell short of advancing by just 18 points, Mojonnier would have made his second consecutive appearance as an individual qualifier.
Rounding out the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin lineup on Saturday was Emerson Thorlton (17:12.6) in 30th, Murphy McCool (18:05.1) in 63rd, Ayden Ingram (18:17.6) in 74th, James Dulin (18:26.1) in 80th, Isaiah Tidwell (19:51.1) in 104th and Kayden Trimble (20:48.3) in 116th.
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Eli Johnson finished 37th in a time of 17:23.5.
