DANVILLE — For three halves of basketball, the Sullivan County Generals didn't exactly look like the third-seeded team in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Sullivan County coach Brent Wilson tried to convince his players that they were fortunate to even be in Thursday's quarterfinal game against Cecil College.
With his team trailing 44-39 at halftime, he finally found the right words to get the Generals going.
With a balanced scoring attack, Sullivan County rallied to beat Cecil College 90-79 at the Mary Miller Center to advance into the semifinals.
"We definitely did play our best basketball in the first half,'' said Sullivan County sophomore Jalen Reneau. "They came out strong and they were up in the whole first half. Coach gave us an inspirational speech at halftime and we came out punching.
"We weren't playing our game. We finally showed out in the second half and showed why we are the No. 3 team in the country.''
According to Wilson, the second half was all-around a different game for the Generals (28-3).
"In the second half, we really started defending and moving the ball well,'' he said. "We just stuck together to finally do a great job.
"Honestly, we were so blessed to win that game on Tuesday (against Dakota County Tech). We shot just 12 percent from 3-point range and we got outrebounded by 17. We just found a way to score and get the win.''
The Seahawks (27-3) had two stretches of more than four minutes without a bucket in the second half as their 5-point halftime advantage quickly turned into a double-digit deficit.
"Putting the ball in the basket is the name of the game,'' Cecil College coach Ed Durham said. "When you don't do that, it makes it hard to win.''
In the game's final 20 minutes, the Seahawks shot just 26.8 percent from the field (11-of-41).
"We wanted to make them take contested shots and we started doing that in the second half,'' Wilson said. "They had the wrong guys for them and the right guys for us taking some of those jump shots.
"And then we did a good job of boxing out and rebounding, which allowed us to get out and run.''
Sullivan opened the second half with a 9-0 run as sophomore forward Samuel DeSouza scoring four of his 17 points on a pair of easy baskets at the rim.
"That kid is special,'' said Reneau, who had a team-high 21. "He got us started in the second half.''
Also scoring in double figures for the Generals were Kareen Welch (19), Jay Alvarez (14) and Jarell White (11).
"We are not winning that game unless all of our kids play well like they did in the second half,'' Wilson said.
With the victory, Sullivan County advances to play Davidson-Davie in the semifinals.
"Two years ago, we were supposed to be here but COVID shut everything down,'' Wilson said. "This is our first appearance since we transitioned to the Division II level. These guys have fought and battled all year long to be in this position.''
Reneau admitted this is a 'huge' step for the program.
"Not trying to be cocky, but we expected to be here,'' he said.
Cecil College sophomore Khalid Gates scored a game-high 31 points with 19 of those coming in the second half for the Seahawks, while Marlon Lewis came off the bench to contribute 10 in the losing effort.
