BLOOMINGTON — A frantic fourth-quarter rally wasn’t needed this time.
Instead, it was just exception execution in the second half that propelled the Danville Vikings past the Bloomington Purple Raiders in the IHSA Class 3A regional semifinals at the Robert Frank Gymnasium in Bloomington.
Danville junior point guard Nathanael Hoskins scored 19 second-half points and dished out six assists to lead the Vikings to a 73-58 triumph over the Purple Raiders.
“He is more than capable of that kind of a night,’’ said Danville coach Durrell Robinson. “He kind of dictated the tempo at a good pace in the second half. He played within himself and showed how good he can be.’’
It started on the first possession after the halftime break.
Hoskins got the ball on the low block and just went to work, getting an easy layup that tied the game at 27-27.
But, it was later in the third quarter when Hoskins really took control the game. He had three baskets and three assists during an 18-5 run for the Vikings (16-15) as they turned a 31-31 tie into a 49-36 advantage.
“We had to be more aggressive,’’ said Hoskins when asked what Danville did differently in the second half. “In the first half, me, myself, I wasn’t being as aggressive as I needed to be. I decided at halftime, I had to be more aggressive to help my team win.
“We were settling for a lot of jumpers in the first half. We were passing the ball around the defense too much and not looking to score.’’
And when Danville did attack the basket, the Vikings missed numerous layups as they were just 10-of-35 from the field in first half, including making just 1-of-13 from 3-point range.
“I think the first half, we went to the rim predicting contact,’’ Robinson said. “In the second half, we kept attacking and kept going strong. We didn’t care what was going to happen, we had a better focus and we finished.’’
Senior forward Robert Stroud and sophomore forward Martez Rhodes played big roles in the Vikings scoring around the basket. They each went 4-for-5 from the field in the last two quarters as Danville made 22-of-31 shots after halftime.
“We started attacking like our coach told us,’’ said Rhodes, who finished with 12 points off the bench for Danville. “We took the game where it was supposed to be and we got the win.
“We missed a lot of easy stuff.’’
Stroud had a double-double for the Vikings with 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
“It actually started on the defensive end, we stepped it up and got a couple of defensive stops in a row,’’ Robinson said. “It allowed us to get out in transition. We also did a better job of being patient. We did a lot of penetrating and kicking and that opened it up.’’
The defensive part of the second half for Danville was handled by junior guard Devin Miles, along with junior Tevin Smith.
The Vikings switched out a 1-2-2 zone and went man-to-man with Miles drawing the assignment of guarding Bloomington junior Landon Moore.
“Landon Moore is a great player. He picked us part the first time we played them,’’ said Robinson as Moore had 25 points and six assists in a 67-65 win for the Vikings on Dec. 13, 2019. “I challenged someone to step up and Devin, being a competitor, took the challenge.’’
After having 9 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the first half, Moore scored just 3 more points on just three shot attempts with Miles seemingly following him all around the court.
“I just tried to keep the ball out of his hands,’’ Miles said. “He is their leading score and it seems like their team runs around him. If we got him stopped, they were going to need someone else step up.’’
Junior guard DeMarco Clayton tried to fill the scoring void for the Raiders as he finished with a team-high 16 points coming off the bench. Bloomington also got 11 from TJ Barger and 10 from Adam Beasley to go with the 12 from Moore.
In addition to his defense, Miles finished with 12 points and five assists for the Vikings, who advance to Friday’s regional championship game against the Lincoln Railsplitters.
Lincoln (30-2) is ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press Class 3A Poll and the Railsplitters defeated the Vikings 43-31 on Nov. 30, 2019, in the championship game of the Lincoln Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament.
“Looking forward to it,’’ Robinson said. “This is what it’s all about. In order to do great things you have to beat great teams. This is our challenge.’’
Tipoff for Friday’s game in Bloomington is set for 7 p.m. with the Country Financial 3-Point Shootout at 5:30 p.m. Doors at the Robert Frank Gymnasium will open at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.