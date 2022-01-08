ATTICA, Ind. – The North Vermillion boys’ basketball team traveled to Attica and came away with a 51-35 Wabash River Conference win over the Red Ramblers.
The Falcons (5-7, 1-0 WRC) came out firing as Noah Scott hit a pair of 3-pointers sandwiched around a basket by Garret Crowder for the hosts to give North Vermillion a 6-2 lead with less than three minutes gone.
Attica (0-6, 0-2 WRC) came back with a pair of buckets, a free throw and a trey from Seth Miller to go up 8-6.
Atticus Blank tied the game for the Falcons with a pair of free throws and would add another later to give the visitors the nine points they scored in the first quarter.
Hunter Smith and Miller would each get lay-ups before the horn to put the home team up 12-9 after one period.
“I thought we came out and played hard,” said Attica coach Derrick Milenkoff. “We played hard throughout, but had spells where we couldn’t score.”
Those spells did not start right away as Jamairie Johnson pushed the margin to five before North Vermillion began to respond.
A pair of baskets by Landon Naylor and four straight free throws, two each by Dalton Thomas and Scott, put the Falcons in the lead momentarily at 17-16.
A lay-up by Caleb Crowder gave Attica their last lead of the game at 18-17 with 2:46 left in the first half, but a barrage of shots in the final two minutes put the visitors up to stay.
A basket by Carter Edney, a trey by Blank and three free throws when Thomas was fouled as the horn went off put North Vermillion up 25-18 at the halftime intermission.
“Those free throws hurt,” Milenkoff said, “but we were still only down seven, but in the third quarter we couldn’t get anything done.”
That third period was the undoing for the Ramblers as they scored only two points, those coming with less than two minutes left.
For North Vermillion, their defense pleased head coach Cody Wright, but not their offense.
“Our defense has been doing a great job all year – keeping teams in the 40s or low 50s which we did tonight,” he said. “But we didn’t run our offense like we should.”
Wright explained further, saying, “We kept bombing away, shooting 3s. That’s okay if we are shooting our usual 34 percent, but not on a night like this where we were under 20 percent.”
The coach said his team should have been moving, driving and kicking the ball back out if no shot was available, but instead the team “settled for 3s too often.”
His team did make one 3-pointer in the third quarter, after Naylor fed Thomas midway through the period, as the Falcons scored 13 to take a 38-20 lead with Wright saying that he thought they should have scored substantially more.
The fourth period saw Attica try for a comeback after falling behind by 26 (46-20) on a trey from Jerome White of the Falcons.
Garrett Crowder became a one-man defensive juggernaut for the Ramblers, making steal after steal and taking them to the basket for a score on the way to a game-high 20 points.
Attica cut their deficit almost in half in the final five minutes before the reserves took over for both teams and the game ended 51-35.
“This was an ugly, ugly win,” Wright said, “but wins have been hard to come by for us in the past couple of years, so I’ll take it.”
He closed by saying that his team played hard enough to get the victory, but that they made “plenty of mistakes that I want to fix.”
Friday's victory is the third straight for the Falcons, while the Red Ramblers have nine straight dating back to end of the 2020-21 season.
