TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans saw their modest two-game win streak snapped on Saturday night against the Terre Haute Rex.
Danville, which had opened the second half with victories over Illinois Valley on Thursday and Terre Haute on Friday, could find the key hit that the Dans needed to extend their streak.
Instead, Terre Haute pitchers Cole Gilley and Alex Reinoehl found ways to get out multiple jams as Danville left nine runners on base in the contest — seven of those were in scoring position.
Gilley had two of the biggest escape jobs in the second and fourth innings.
The Dans loaded the bases with no outs in the second, but Gilley struck out Nick Constantine, Sam Bianco and Jonathan Thomas to hold onto a 2-0 lead that the Rex gave him in the bottom of the first.
It was more of the same in the fourth for Danville as Gilley got two more strikeouts with runners on second and third.
Danville was finally able to capitalize on its baserunners in the sixth and seventh innings. The Dans, who had nine hits and four walks, got their first run with Cooper McMurray, who led off the sixth with a double, scored from third as Keenan Taylor was being thrown out, trying to steal at second base.
In the seventh inning, Danville tied the contest at 3-3 on a two-run double by Dustin Allen, scoring Thomas, who got things started with a walk, and Danny Becerra, who reached on a single.
Terre Haute regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run by Jack Leverenz.
Danville right-hander Josh Emanuels took the loss as he surrender all four runs in 6.2 innings to go along with no walks and six strikeouts.
While Terre Haute's Reinhoehl was credited with the victory albeit allowing two runs in 3.2 innings on four hits, and two walks.
The Dans will play their first home game in 10 days on Sunday when Danville hosts the Springfield Sliders in a 4:30 p.m. contest at Danville Stadium.
