CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team may have a short way to go for their IHSA Class 1A sectional, but they want to take a big leap.
After defeated Decatur St. Teresa in Friday’s regional championship at Salt Fork High School, the Storm take a short trip to Danville tonight to play Ridgeview at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.
“I am not complaining about the distance at all,” Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson said. “It’s great to take a short trip over to a place that is familiar. We know how it feels to go on the road to play a team, so we will have our fans and they will be a team that will be tough to play.”
The Mustangs are 24-9 after a slim 54-53 win over Cissna Park and they bring experience that the Storm mus be ready for.
“We have been busy prepping for them because we know that a great club is coming down here,” Johnson said. “Coach (Rodney) Kellar has been around for over 30 years and his teams have always done well.
“They have a senior point guard (Levi Zimmerman) who have started since he was a freshman and they have players that know what role to play and that is why we have to be ready for anything because they are a great team.”
Even with that, Johnson says the Storm’s win in the regional title game gives them just about as much of a chance as anyone.
“Anytime you win and move on to another level in the playoffs, you find a new confidence,” Johnson said. “You see that in the practices and you hope to see that when they get on the court on Wednesday.
“We are happy to be here, but in the end, it is about what we have to do to take the next step.”
The game starts at 7 p.m. with the winner of the game set to face Roanoke-Benson for the sectional title on Friday. Roanoke-Benson beat Mount Pulaski 46-27 on Tuesday.
