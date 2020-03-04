DANVILLE — Rebounding from a hot-shooting opponent’s start to a game can often be tough to overcome.
The Salt Fork Storm met such a fate on Wednesday evening, as they saw their season end abruptly at the hands of the Ridgeview Mustangs 51-39 in a Class 1A Sectional at Danville Schlarman High School.
The Mustangs, led by Levi Zimmerman, jumped out to an early 15-8 lead after one quarter of play and Zimmerman, who had 13 of those 15 points in the opening stanza alone, single-handedly took control of the game.
“We came out not mentally prepared and was a step slow, and you could tell that their execution was at a different level than ours from the start. Most of their early three-point shots came from offensive rebounds, and if you mentally take care of the situation, those secondary shots don’t happen,” Salt Fork head coach Andrew Johnson said following the game on his team’s lack of execution at the beginning of the game that led to the early deficit, one that the Storm couldn’t recover from.
The Storm contained Zimmerman for the remainder of the game, only allowing him to score two more points as he finished with a game-high 15 points to lead the Mustangs.
Reece Ramirez added 14 points for Ridgeview (25-9) and shot 6-of-9 from the field in the process, as he took over the game that his teammate Zimmerman put in motion early.
Payton Taylor, one of eight seniors on the Salt Fork roster, had another nice game in his final appearance in a Storm uniform, notching a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor shot 5-of-13 from the field for the game and made good on his four free throw attempts in the contest. Still, seeing his high school career end at this point is not what Taylor had expected.
“They (Ridgeview) came out much faster than we did and got us in an early slump, and the result was not what we wanted, but we played hard in the process,” Taylor said after the game on his team’s effort and how the early hole that they dug for themselves was something that they had trouble overcoming.
Dawson Dodd added 7 points for the Storm, while Brady Tevebaugh came off the bench to score four points. Clayton Jarling, also playing his final game for the Storm, chipped in three points, as did Preston Webb, who hit a late three-point basket.
Salt Fork sees their season come to an end at 23-9, and although the Storm started five seniors, they will return some players with experience next season.
For the game, the Storm shot 15-of-39 (38 percent) from the field, including 3-9 from beyond the arc for the game. Salt Fork made the most of their free throw attempts, converting 6-8 from the stripe on the evening.
Ridgeview shot 21-of-40 (53 percent) from the field for the game, including 7-17 from long range. After the scorching first quarter by Zimmerman, the Mustangs came back down to earth, but eight third quarter turnovers by the Storm spelled doom for any chance of Salt Fork to make a spirited comeback.
Rebounds were nearly even in the contest, with Salt Fork edging the Mustangs 22-21 on the boards. Turnovers were even for the game with 15 apiece, with Ridgeview getting a little careless with the ball in the final stanza, committing six miscues.
“In the fourth quarter, our guys could have laid down and the result would have been a 30-point loss, but they played their guts out like they did all season. The way they persevered in the final quarter wasn’t foreign to me, because that’s the way they play in giving it their all.
Ridgeview moves on to the sectional championship on Friday evening against Roanoke-Benson, who was a 46-27 winner over Mt. Pulaski on Tuesday night in the other semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.