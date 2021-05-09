HOOPESTON — Two years ago, the Salt Fork Storm claimed its second straight Vermilion County boys track title on its way to the 2019 IHSA Class 1A State Championship.
On Friday night at Hoopeston Area High School, the Storm made it three straight, beating the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils by 29 points (182-153).
"This is one is a little different,'' said Salt Fork coach Phil Suprenant.
How so?
"Well, we only have one guy back from our last championship team,'' he said, noting that guys that Caine Wilson, Dawson Rogers and Payton Taylor are competing in collegiate track these days. "There are a lot of new faces and a lot of young faces on this team — which is nice for our future.''
Tate Johnson, who was a member on winning 400 and 800-meter relay teams for Salt Fork in 2019, is the lone holdover for the Storm.
"It's kind of weird to think that everyone of those guys that were a part of our last county championship team are gone, but I think this group came in here tonight wanting to continue their success,'' said Johnson, who won the triple jump to go along with a second in the 100. "As the guy that has been through the county meet before, I had to be leader tonight and make sure they were prepared.''
Johnson, who also ran anchor on the Storm's winning 400 and 800 relay teams on Friday night, said the COVID-19 Pandemic was just a one-year delay.
"Honestly, we were training for this last year when they cancelled the season,'' he said. "Tonight, everyone was ready to run and compete.
"It was fun watching our young guys compete and seeing the kind of potential that we have on this team.''
Suprenant pointed out that Salt Fork had only three upperclassmen in competition on Friday night.
"Some of these guys were out for the team last year, but they didn't really get any big-meet experience,'' he said. "We just had guys that were committed and dedicated to work the right way.''
The Storm got a big boost to start the night from their field events.
Salt Fork built a 66-24 advantage over Bismarck-Henning/Ross-Alvin thanks in part to victories from Garrett Taylor in the shot put and the discus along with Johnson in the triple jump, while the Storm also got second-place finishes from Dylan Diaz (triple jump), Ben Jessup (discus) and Ethan McLain (long jump).
"Field events set the tone for us,'' Suprenant said. "We started developing our jumps program a few years ago and that shined through tonight.''
Salt Fork's individual victories on the track came from Jacob DePratt in the 110 and 300 hurdle races.
The Blue Devils scored 129 points in the the 12 events on the track, winning six of them.
Leading the way for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was junior Eli Mojonnier, who was the county champion in the 800 and 1,600 events as well as running legs on his team's winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
"Our kids brought their best,'' said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Kaleb Weaver. "Eli had an awesome night and he is a strong leader for young team.''
Other individual winners for the Blue Devils were Murphy McCool in the 400 and Emerson Thorlton in the 3,200.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Jace Bina was the top individual winner on Friday night and he did it the hard way.
Bina won both the 100 and 200 races from the first heat or slower heat as those races are seeded based previous performance and Friday was the season debut for the junior for the Buffaloes. Bina also claimed first place in the long jump.
Westville's Andre Johnson was the champion in the high jump.
Rounding out the team standings: Westville was third, Georgetown-Ridge Farm came in fourth, Hoopeston Area was fifth, Oakwood took sixth and Armstrong-Potomac was seventh.
