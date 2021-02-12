CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team survived a slow start on Friday to defeat Hoopeston Area 55-46.
Garrett Taylor had 18 points to lead the Storm, who was down 14-13 at halftime and up 25-21 at halftime, while Brady Tevebaugh had 16 points, Camden Smoot had nine points and Colden Earles added eight points.
Chris Catron had 17 points to lead Hoopeston Area, while Nick Hofer had 15 points and Ben Brown added 10.
The Storm will travel to Chrisman on Tuesday, while the Cornjerkers will take on Watseka today.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 55, Hoopeston Area 46
Hoopeston Area (46) — Chris Catron 6 4-4 17, Ben Brown 5 0-0 10, Nick Hofer 5 1-1 15, Preston Van de Veer 1 0-0 2, Derek Drayer 1 -0 2, Gavin Montez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-5 46.
Salt Fork (55) — Colden Earles 2 4-4 8, Brady Tevebaugh 7 0-0 16, Nathan Kirby 0 0-0 0, Camden Smoot 3 3-4 9, Preston Webb 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-2 0, Blake Notron 1 1-2 4, Garrett Taylor 8 2-3 18. Totals: 21 10-13 55.
Hoopeston;17;7;7;15;—;46
Salt Fork;13;12;14;16;—;55
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 5 (Hofer 4, Catron); Salt Fork 3 (Tevebaugh 2, Norton). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 9, Salt Fork 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
