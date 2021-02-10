CATLIN — The first major matchup of the Vermilion Valley Conference saw Salt Fork host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.
In the end, the Storm was able to defeat the Blue Devils 55-50.
Garrett Taylor had 19 points to lead Salt Fork, while Colden Earles had 13 and Brady Tevebaugh and Blake Norton each had 10.
Elijah Tidwell had 22 points for the Blue Devils, while Brett Meidel had 11 points and Rance Bryant added eight points.
The Storm will host Hoopeston Area on Friday, while the Blue Devils will host Schlarman Academy.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 55, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50
BHRA (50) — Michael Hackman 1 0-0 2, Dawson Dodd 1 0-0 2, Brody Sexton 1 0-0 2, Rance Bryant 3 0-0 8, Asa Ray 1 0-0 3, Elijah Tidwell 9 1-2 22, Brett Meidel 3 4-4 11, Noah Gomez 0 0-0 0 Totals: 19 5-6 50.
Salt Fork (55) — Colden Earles 5 2-2 13, Brady Tevebaugh 2 6-6 10, Nathan Kirby 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 3 3-4 10, Michael Jones 1 0-0 3, Garrett Taylor 8 3-4 19. Totals: 19 14-16 55.
BHRA;10;19;10;11;—;50
Salt Fork;20;21;19;12 ;— ;72
3-point field goals — BHRA 7 (Tidwell 3, Bryant 2, Ray, Meidel); Salt Fork 3 (Earles, Norton, Jones). Total fouls — BHRA 17, Salt Fork 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.