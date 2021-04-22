DANVILLE — Rivalry games are often the best games on the schedule and the contest between No. 1 seed Davidson-Davie Community College and No. 8 seed Sandhills Community College in the NJCAA Division II men’s basketball championship was no exception.
The two schools are a little over 70 miles apart in the center of North Carolina and their basketball teams had to travel about 700 miles to meet for the fourth time this season at the Mary Miller Gymnasium at Danville Area Community College.
As might be expected in a fourth meeting in one season, it was obvious from the start that both teams were well aware of what their opponent was trying to do, as each attacked from the start in a game that came down to the final 90 seconds before the Storm of Davidson-Davie came out on top 82-78.
The contest did not start out as if it would go down to the wire as, after the teams traded early baskets, the Flyers of Sandhills could not put the ball in the basket.
They were stone cold from the field, missing three-pointers, runners and lay-ups that seemed to find the rim only to roll across it.
With the score 9-7 in favor of the taller Storm, Sandhills went on a six minute and 18 second drought from the field where their only points came on a few free throws.
In that span, Davidson-Davie scored a trey, two lay-ups and four free throws and then, after a basket by Keagan Brayboy for the Flyers snapped the run, the Storm got a pair of threes from Javeon Jones and another basket against only two charity tosses by Sandhills to lead 26-16 with seven minutes left in the first half.
The Storm picked up another trey, but the Flyers responded and would not let their deficit grow any larger, slowly trimming the margin down to seven on a trey from Dharyus Thomas off a pass from JJ Williams at 32-25.
Tim Boulware pushed the lead back up to double digits with an old-fashioned three-point play and the two teams traded baskets and double-bonus free throws through the remainder of the first half.
The scored at the intermission was reported on the scoreboard as 43-28, but it turned out to be in error and was corrected to 41-30 before the second half started.
“That change to only ten points or so gave us lift coming out,” Flyer head coach Mike Apple said. “We had dug a pretty good hole early and we spent the rest of the game trying to overcome it.”
Thomas and Derreco Miller got things going for Sandhills as the second half start with the 6-0 run pulling the team within five at 41-36, but it also seemed to trigger a response from the Storm.
Jones and Isaiah Pruitt each hit a three-pointer and a deuce in a 90-second span to push the margin up to fifteen at 51-36 with 15:46 left in the half.
Once again, Sandhills came up with an answer as Corry Addison hit a jumper and then Thomas made two lay-ups and a trey to cut the margin to eight at 53-45 in just three minutes of game action.
As had been the case in the first half, free throws started to mount up and most of them were of the two-shot variety with Jones, Boulware and Chase Mebane going 8-for-8 from the line for the Storm while Thomas was trying to counter from the field for the Flyers.
With just under ten minutes left, Sandhills made another run and this one saw them come all the way back and take the lead at 60-59 with 6:53 left.
From that point on, the game went back and forth as the teams traded lay-ups and free throws until Pruett drilled a three-pointer, Na’Zee Baltimore – who had spent much of the game on the bench in foul trouble – made a short hook and Pruett added five more points to give Davidson-Davie a nine-point lead at 72-63 with 4:38 left.
As they had before, Sandhills came right back and went on a 7-2 run to pull within four at 74-70 with 2:10 left in the game.
The Flyers continued to push the ball and cut the margin to one with a minute to go and then took the lead 78-77 on a lay-up by Thomas.
Jones made one of two free throws for the Storm to tie the game before LJ Rogers made a pair of them after a miss by the Flyers for an 80-78 score with 25.6 seconds left.
Unable to find a quick score, Sandhills called a timeout with 13.6 left and got a good look at the basket.
That’s when Chase Melbane rose up and blocked a shot by Savion Staton with Jones getting the rebound and being fouled.
After Sandhills called their final timeout to try to ice him, Jones sank both his free throws to put the game out of reach with the final becoming 82-78 as a last second heave from beyond the arc failed to fall for the Flyers.
Davidson-Davie head coach Matt Ridge said his team got some big stops late and made their free throws when they needed them, but added, “Melbane, who doesn’t get many minutes, made that block and it was for the game.”
He concluded by saying, “We got fortunate to get the win.”
Apple said his team fought all night, explaining, “but we never got a chance to take a deep breath by getting ahead and getting to relax.” He continued, “We got opportunities but they wouldn’t fall, especially in that first half, and then they made their free throws late and that was the difference, I think.”
Asked about having to move up a division to play in a national tournament this year, the coach of the defending NJCAA Division III champions of last year said, “They’re bigger than we are. Stronger and maybe a bit better prepared, but I’ll take our quickness against anybody. We’re just glad to get to play.”
