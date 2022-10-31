PREP FOOTBALL
IHSA Class 6A State Series
All times Central
First round
Game 1 — Wauconda 56, Chicago Schurz 6
Game 2 — Niles Notre Dame 28, Antioch 7
Game 3 — Chicago St. Ignatius 48, Deerfield 21
Game 4 — Grayslake Central 28, Belvidere North 27
Game 5 — Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 63, Crystal Lake South 55
Game 6 — Maple Park Kaneland 35, Riverside-Brookfield 14
Game 7 — Grayslake North 55, Chicago Senn 0
Game 8 — Machesney Park Harlem 35, Chicago Amundsen 21
Game 9 — Lemont 55, Blue Island Eisenhower 14
Game 10 — Quincy 49, Chatham Glenwood 42
Game 11 — Chicago Kenwood 56, Chicago Perspectives/Leadership 0
Game 12 — Midlothian Bremen 35, Washington 7
Game 13 — Chicago Simeon 48, Oak Forest 8
Game 14 — Crete-Monee 53, Champaign Centennial 13
Game 15 — Normal West 21, Danville 0
Game 16 — East St. Louis 71, Oak Lawn Richards 0
Second round
Game 17 — No. 8 Niles Notre Dame (7-3) at No. 1 Wauconda (9-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 18 — No. 4 Chicago St. Ignatius (8-2) at No. 12 Grayslake Central (7-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 19 — No. 7 Maple Park Kaneland (7-3) at No. 2 Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (9-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 20 — No. 3 Grayslake North (9-1) at No. 11 Machesney Park Harlem (7-3), 6 p.m., Saturday
Game 21 — No. 1 Lemont (10-0) at No. 9 Quincy (8-2) , 3 p.m., Saturday
Game 22 — No. 5 Midlothian Bremen (9-1) at No. 13 Chicago Kenwood (7-3), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 23 — No. 7 Crete-Monee (8-2) at No. 2 Chicago Simeon (10-0), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 24 — No. 6 East St. Louis (8-2) at No. 3 Normal West (9-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
———
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
First Round
Game 1 — Maroa-Forsyth 69, Chicago North Lawndale 8
Game 2 — Farmington 40, El Paso-Gridley 30
Game 3 — Taylor Ridge Rockridge 42, Sterling Newman Central Catholic 12
Game 4 — Bloomington Central Catholic 27, Aledo Mercer County 26 (OT)
Game 5 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Westville 35
Game 6 — Knoxville 33, Mendon Unity 14
Game 7 — Wilmington 41, Palos Heights Chicago Christian 7
Game 8 — Tri-Valley 44, Clifton Central 0
Game 9 — Decatur St. Teresa 49, Chester 0
Game 10 — Athens 48, Carmi White County 8
Game 11 — Pana 59, Auburn 30
Game 12 — Fairfield 20, Virden North-Mac 19
Game 13 — Johnston City 36, Flora 20
Game 14 — Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 41, Vandalia 34
Game 15 — Belleville Althoff Catholic 38, Shelbyville 34
Game 16 — Red Bud 34, Nashville 21
Second round
Game 17 — No. 8 Farmington (8-2) at No. 1 Maroa-Forsyth (10-0), 1 p.m., Satuday
Game 18 — No. 4 Taylor Ridge Rockridge (9-1) at No. 12 Bloomington Central Catholic (7-3), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 19 — No. 7 Knoxville (8-2) at No. 2 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (10-0), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 20 — No. 6 Tri-Valley (8-2) at No. 3 Wilmington (9-1), 6 p.m., Saturday
Game 21 — No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa (10-0) at No. 9 Athens (8-2), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 22 — No. 4 Pana (9-1) at No. 12 Fairfield (7-3), 4 p.m., Saturday
Game 23 — No. 2 Johnston City (10-0) at No. 10 Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (8-2), 3 p.m., Saturday
Game 24 — No. 6 Red Bud (8-2) at No. 14 Belleville Althoff Catholic (6-4), 1 p.m., Saturday
———
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
First Round
Game 1 — Lena-Winslow 48, Chicago Richards 6
Game 2 — Oneida ROWVA 28, Toulon Stark County 14
Game 3 — Fulton 38, Aurora Christian 13
Game 4 — Rockford Lutheran 35, Annawan-Wethersfield 19
Game 5 — Chicago Hope Academy 69, Chicago Corliss 0
Game 6 — Forreston 46, Peru St. Bede 22
Game 7 — Ottawa Marquette 20, Morrison 6
Game 8 — Dakota 16, Iroquois West 14
Game 9 — Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington 47, Madison 14
Game 10 — Salt Fork 48, Bridgeport Red Hill 31
Game 11 — Tuscola 20, Mt. Sterling Brown County 18
Game 12 — Jacksonville Routt 41, Villa Grove 15
Game 13 — Camp Point Central 66, Dupo 0
Game 14 — Sesser-Valier 49, Moweaqua Central A&M 12
Game 15 — Greenfield-Northwestern 38, Hardin Calhoun 7
Game 16 — Toledo Cumberland 34, Rushville-Industry 8
Second round
Game 17 — No. 8 Oneida ROWVA (6-4) at No. 1 Lena-Winslow (10-0), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 18 — No. 4 Fulton (8-2) at No. 12 Rockford Lutheran (6-4), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 19 — No. 2 Chicago Hope Academy (10-0) at No. 10 Forreston, 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 20 — No. 3 Ottawa Marquette (9-1) at No. 11 Dakota (6-4), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 21 — No. 1 Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington (10-0) vs. No. 9 Salt Fork (7-3), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 22 — No. 5 Jacksonville Routt (8-2) at No. 4 Tuscola (8-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 23 — No. 7 Sesser-Valier (8-2) at No. 2 Camp Point Central (10-0), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 24 — No. 6 Toledo Cumberland (8-2) at No. 3 Greenfield-Northwestern (9-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
———
IHSAA Class 2A
All times Eastern
Sectional 34
Friday, Oct. 21
Game 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic 52, Winamac 8
Game 2 — Rochester 40, Seeger 12
Game 3 — Benton Central 34, Delphi 7
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 4 — Lafayette Central Catholic 48, Lewis Cass 27
Game 5 — Rochester 50, Benton Central 26
Friday, Nov. 4
Championship — Lafayette Central Catholic (8-3) at Rochester (10-1), 7 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 1A
All times Eastern
Sectional 42
Friday, Oct. 21
Game 1 — Traders Point Christian 50, Clinton Central 6
Game 2 — North Vermillion 56, Covington 20
Game 3 — Park Tudor 36, Clinton Prairie 30
Game 4 — Fountain Central 47, Attica 6
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 5 — Traders Point Christian 48, North Vermillion 28
Game 6 — Park Tudor 42, Fountain Central 26.
Friday, Nov. 4
Championship — Traders Point Christian (6-5) at Park Tudor (8-3), 7 p.m.
