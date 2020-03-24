INDIANAPOLIS — University of Indianapolis head coach Stan Gouard and senior point guard Jimmy King were recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Monday as the organization announced its All-District teams and coaches.

Gouard was named the Midwest Region Coach of the Year, leading the Greyhounds to a 24-6 record and the top seed in Midwest Region Tournament.

While King was named to the NABC All-District First Team after averaging 13.3 points, 6.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

